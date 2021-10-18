Vaccine syringes

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a Long Beach, Calif. vaccination site on March 5.  

 Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,351 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 18, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 105,437 265 700
Argyle 578 2 5
Aubrey 854 2 6
Bartonville 214 1 1
Carrollton 9,247 26 68
Celina 294 0
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 6,067 14 19
Copper Canyon 186 0 3
Corinth 2,822 6 17
Cross Roads 203 0 2
Dallas 924 7 12
Denton 16,507 34 179
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 374 1 1
Flower Mound 9,086 30 40
Fort Worth 1,895 10 9
Frisco 5,484 6 41
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 3 1
Hebron 170 1
Hickory Creek 662 0 3
Highland Village 1,993 5 13
Justin 810 3 13
Krugerville 249 1 1
Krum 747 2 2
Lake Dallas 1,066 4 6
Lakewood Village 77 0
Lewisville 14,530 28 106
Little Elm 5,979 10 16
New Fairview 23 0
Northlake 881 3 5
Oak Point 516 2 1
Pilot Point 708 0 16
Plano 221 0 12
Ponder 323 2
Prosper 385 0 2
Providence Village 973 6 2
Roanoke 1,398 8 4
Sanger 1,176 3 8
Shady Shores 308 0 2
Southlake 55 0 1
Trophy Club 1,603 6 5
Unincorporated 15,564 41 74

