COVID-19 vaccine
Paramedic Nick Bruckner of the U.S. Forest Service draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine into a hypodermic needle during Denton County's mass vaccination clinic April 22 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. 

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,694 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 21, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 106,351 263 700
Argyle 585 1 5
Aubrey 859 1 6
Bartonville 215 0 1
Carrollton 9,327 23 68
Celina 295 0
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 6,107 11 19
Copper Canyon 189 0 3
Corinth 2,845 6 17
Cross Roads 205 1 2
Dallas 931 2 12
Denton 16,627 35 179
DSSLC 228 2 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 376 0 1
Flower Mound 9,175 32 40
Fort Worth 1,916 5 9
Frisco 5,500 4 41
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 3 0
Hebron 170 0
Hickory Creek 662 0 3
Highland Village 2,006 5 13
Justin 824 3 13
Krugerville 252 1 1
Krum 755 0 2
Lake Dallas 1,071 3 6
Lakewood Village 77 0
Lewisville 14,659 39 106
Little Elm 6,030 17 16
New Fairview 23 0
Northlake 890 2 5
Oak Point 521 1 1
Pilot Point 709 0 16
Plano 222 0 12
Ponder 324 0
Prosper 389 1 2
Providence Village 993 3 2
Roanoke 1,419 6 4
Sanger 1,182 1 8
Shady Shores 310 1 2
Southlake 55 0 1
Trophy Club 1,637 9 5
Unincorporated 15,732 48 74

