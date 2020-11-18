Denton County Public Health confirmed Wednesday another 252 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Forty-seven of them live in Denton, two of whom are residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center.
Another 37 live in unincorporated Denton County, 24 in Lewisville, 23 in Carrollton and 21 in Flower Mound.
Confirmation of their test results brings the countywide total to 20,403 people who have tested positive for the virus and had their results passed along to DCPH, of whom 4,057 were estimated to still be infected Wednesday.
That represents the largest number of people concurrently infected with the virus in the county, a record that has been continually broken in recent weeks.
DCPH updated its voluntary, public-facing dashboard of virus cases in schools to reflect an additional five student and one staff case reported Monday that weren’t previously included online.
That brought the student total to 23 and staff total to 16 for Monday.
Addressing Denton ISD school board members Tuesday, DCPH Director Matt Richardson said schools do not seem to be the major virus spreader previously feared.
He attributed that good news at least in part to schools’ widespread adherence to public health guidelines, such as mask wearing and social distancing.
The number of students and teachers infected had risen significantly by the time he spoke Tuesday night, but student infections had not increased at as high a rate as older cohorts across Denton County.
Public school officials Tuesday confirmed an additional 15 students and four staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Hodge Elementary
- One student at McNair Elementary
- Two students and one staffer at Denton High
- One student at Strickland Middle
- Two students at Guyer High
- Two students at Braswell High
- One student at Gonzalez Elementary
- One student at Union Park Elementary
- One staffer at Wilson Elementary
- One staffer at Ryan High
Argyle ISD
- Two students at Argyle High
Ponder ISD
- One student at Ponder High
- One student and one staffer at Ponder Junior High