Denton County Public Health confirmed Wednesday another 252 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Forty-seven of them live in Denton, two of whom are residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Another 37 live in unincorporated Denton County, 24 in Lewisville, 23 in Carrollton and 21 in Flower Mound.

Confirmation of their test results brings the countywide total to 20,403 people who have tested positive for the virus and had their results passed along to DCPH, of whom 4,057 were estimated to still be infected Wednesday.

That represents the largest number of people concurrently infected with the virus in the county, a record that has been continually broken in recent weeks.

DCPH updated its voluntary, public-facing dashboard of virus cases in schools to reflect an additional five student and one staff case reported Monday that weren’t previously included online.

That brought the student total to 23 and staff total to 16 for Monday.

Addressing Denton ISD school board members Tuesday, DCPH Director Matt Richardson said schools do not seem to be the major virus spreader previously feared.

He attributed that good news at least in part to schools’ widespread adherence to public health guidelines, such as mask wearing and social distancing.

The number of students and teachers infected had risen significantly by the time he spoke Tuesday night, but student infections had not increased at as high a rate as older cohorts across Denton County.

Public school officials Tuesday confirmed an additional 15 students and four staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student at Hodge Elementary
  • One student at McNair Elementary
  • Two students and one staffer at Denton High
  • One student at Strickland Middle
  • Two students at Guyer High
  • Two students at Braswell High
  • One student at Gonzalez Elementary
  • One student at Union Park Elementary
  • One staffer at Wilson Elementary
  • One staffer at Ryan High

Argyle ISD

  • Two students at Argyle High

Ponder ISD

  • One student at Ponder High
  • One student and one staffer at Ponder Junior High

Confirmed virus numbers in Denton County as of Nov. 18

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 20,403 252 146
Argyle 90 0
Aubrey 121 1 1
Bartonville 48 0
Carrollton 2,066 23 18
Celina 33 0
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,293 14 8
Copper Canyon 29 3
Corinth 484 8 2
Cross Roads 31 0 1
Dallas 370 2 6
Denton 3,716 45 43
DSSLC 163 2 2
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 56 0
Flower Mound 1,245 21 1
Fort Worth 301 1
Frisco 1,183 15 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 28 0
Hickory Creek 112 3
Highland Village 265 4 4
Justin 102 3
Krugerville 24 1 1
Krum 138 6
Lake Dallas 206 5
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 3,056 24 19
Little Elm 1,061 10 6
Northlake 94 3 1
Oak Point 89 1
Pilot Point 166 1 1
Plano 47 0
Ponder 37 1
Prosper 80 5 1
Providence Village 121 1
Roanoke 200 4 1
Sanger 225 3
Shady Shores 56 4 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 246 1
Unincorporated 2,781 37 13

