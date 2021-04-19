virusstock
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,966 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,966 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 73,424 217 479
Argyle 385 1 2
Aubrey 491 3 2
Bartonville 151 2
Carrollton 6,691 17 46
Celina 180 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,327 18 13
Copper Canyon 135 1
Corinth 1,881 4 13
Cross Roads 135 0 2
Dallas 720 2 10
Denton 11,276 28 128
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 257 4
Flower Mound 6,268 28 30
Fort Worth 1,287 3 5
Frisco 4,779 7 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 107 1
Hickory Creek 432 4 1
Highland Village 1,335 5 8
Justin 518 0 9
Krugerville 137 0 1
Krum 504 6 2
Lake Dallas 685 1 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,089 25 68
Little Elm 4,173 13 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 548 2 4
Oak Point 342 0
Pilot Point 456 0 12
Plano 208 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 296 0 2
Providence Village 616 0 1
Roanoke 907 5 2
Sanger 776 3 4
Shady Shores 213 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,110 1 1
Unincorporated 10,457 33 48

