Denton County confirmed more than 200 more locals had been infected with the coronavirus by Wednesday afternoon, which broke the three-month record.

The county, much like the rest of the country, was in the midst of a freefall in most pandemic metrics until the past few weeks when cases began to climb.

Denton County Public Health also announced Wednesday that an estimated 2,185 locals were actively infected with the virus, which is the largest number since June 10.

Data included in the chart below is from DCPH. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 21, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 78,476 209 628
Argyle 423 2 5
Aubrey 536 1 4
Bartonville 157 0 1
Carrollton 7,181 14 63
Celina 193 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,581 13 18
Copper Canyon 139 0 3
Corinth 2,028 6 15
Cross Roads 145 1 2
Dallas 754 2 10
Denton 12,035 17 163
DSSLC 223 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 279 2
Flower Mound 6,702 23 38
Fort Worth 1,387 3 8
Frisco 4,973 5 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 119 3
Hickory Creek 458 2 2
Highland Village 1,459 15 11
Justin 561 0 12
Krugerville 148 2 1
Krum 540 3 2
Lake Dallas 735 1 3
Lakewood Village 48 0
Lewisville 10,735 27 94
Little Elm 4,461 14 14
New Fairview 12 1
Northlake 594 0 4
Oak Point 371 3 1
Pilot Point 478 2 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 202 1
Prosper 310 0 2
Providence Village 663 4 2
Roanoke 984 6 3
Sanger 818 1 7
Shady Shores 234 1 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,180 4 5
Unincorporated 11,322 30 61

