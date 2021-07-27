Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,624 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 27, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 79,128 204 630
Argyle 427 0 5
Aubrey 540 1 4
Bartonville 159 0 1
Carrollton 7,246 28 63
Celina 194 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,615 11 18
Copper Canyon 139 0 3
Corinth 2,047 6 15
Cross Roads 146 0 2
Dallas 765 1 10
Denton 12,144 31 163
DSSLC 223 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 282 2
Flower Mound 6,746 15 38
Fort Worth 1,393 4 8
Frisco 4,978 0 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 124 1
Hickory Creek 465 5 2
Highland Village 1,478 3 11
Justin 568 5 12
Krugerville 148 0 1
Krum 543 0 2
Lake Dallas 738 2 3
Lakewood Village 50 2
Lewisville 10,826 27 94
Little Elm 4,499 11 14
New Fairview 12 0
Northlake 600 3 4
Oak Point 374 1 1
Pilot Point 485 2 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 203 0
Prosper 313 0 2
Providence Village 670 1 2
Roanoke 993 4 3
Sanger 825 3 7
Shady Shores 234 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,187 4 5
Unincorporated 11,441 31 63

