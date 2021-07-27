Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,624 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another 204 Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 27, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,624 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|79,128
|204
|630
|Argyle
|427
|0
|5
|Aubrey
|540
|1
|4
|Bartonville
|159
|0
|1
|Carrollton
|7,246
|28
|63
|Celina
|194
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,615
|11
|18
|Copper Canyon
|139
|0
|3
|Corinth
|2,047
|6
|15
|Cross Roads
|146
|0
|2
|Dallas
|765
|1
|10
|Denton
|12,144
|31
|163
|DSSLC
|223
|0
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|282
|2
|Flower Mound
|6,746
|15
|38
|Fort Worth
|1,393
|4
|8
|Frisco
|4,978
|0
|40
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|124
|1
|Hickory Creek
|465
|5
|2
|Highland Village
|1,478
|3
|11
|Justin
|568
|5
|12
|Krugerville
|148
|0
|1
|Krum
|543
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|738
|2
|3
|Lakewood Village
|50
|2
|Lewisville
|10,826
|27
|94
|Little Elm
|4,499
|11
|14
|New Fairview
|12
|0
|Northlake
|600
|3
|4
|Oak Point
|374
|1
|1
|Pilot Point
|485
|2
|14
|Plano
|212
|0
|12
|Ponder
|203
|0
|Prosper
|313
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|670
|1
|2
|Roanoke
|993
|4
|3
|Sanger
|825
|3
|7
|Shady Shores
|234
|0
|2
|Southlake
|51
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,187
|4
|5
|Unincorporated
|11,441
|31
|63
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Room for Improvement
Spotlight on Denton
Influencers and Innovators: UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Video: NCTC Chancellor G. Brent Wallace addressing DRC editorial board
- Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz to build on UNT's growing Olympics golf tradition
- CDC: Vaccinated Denton County residents should wear masks indoors
- Denton City Council concerned with no secure funding for road improvement, but voted yes anyway
- Denton ISD, main street collect backpacks for local teens heading back to school
- North Texas defensive tackle Dion Novil named to Nagurski watch list
- Three takeaways from NCTC chancellor's meeting with the DRC Editorial Board
- Alleged gunman in Friday shooting near Unicorn Lake arrested
Most Popular
Articles
- New Denton DPS office now open on McKinney to help address service backlog
- Free meals for all Denton ISD students
- Woman took thousands from The Bearded Monk, used owner’s card
- Blotter: Woman allegedly reaches 90 mph during chase, tells police she thought they weren’t actually law enforcers
- With no mask mandates in sight, Denton County still urges use
- Man stable with gunshot wounds after Friday shooting on Briercliff Drive, police say
- Traffic alert: Crash on southbound I-35E frontage road near Buc-ee's
- Alleged gunman in Friday shooting near Unicorn Lake arrested
- The insidious ideology of white supremacy
- Sexual assault suspect allegedly threatened, strangled victim, police say
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.