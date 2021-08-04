Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,561 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 4, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 80,333 172 633
Argyle 431 0 5
Aubrey 558 3 4
Bartonville 160 0 1
Carrollton 7,356 12 64
Celina 200 1
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,689 11 18
Copper Canyon 140 0 3
Corinth 2,078 3 15
Cross Roads 149 1 2
Dallas 769 0 10
Denton 12,365 36 164
DSSLC 223 0 4
Dish 16 1
Double Oak 286 1
Flower Mound 6,850 12 38
Fort Worth 1,407 6 8
Frisco 4,992 2 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 129 0
Hickory Creek 468 0 2
Highland Village 1,503 3 11
Justin 579 5 12
Krugerville 150 0 1
Krum 553 0 2
Lake Dallas 748 0 3
Lakewood Village 52 1
Lewisville 11,003 21 95
Little Elm 4,580 15 14
New Fairview 12 0
Northlake 606 1 4
Oak Point 377 0 1
Pilot Point 490 3 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 211 0
Prosper 320 0 2
Providence Village 678 2 2
Roanoke 1,005 2 3
Sanger 845 2 7
Shady Shores 236 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,208 2 5
Unincorporated 11,618 26 63

