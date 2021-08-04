Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,561 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another 172 Denton County residents infected with virus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 4, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,561 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|80,333
|172
|633
|Argyle
|431
|0
|5
|Aubrey
|558
|3
|4
|Bartonville
|160
|0
|1
|Carrollton
|7,356
|12
|64
|Celina
|200
|1
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,689
|11
|18
|Copper Canyon
|140
|0
|3
|Corinth
|2,078
|3
|15
|Cross Roads
|149
|1
|2
|Dallas
|769
|0
|10
|Denton
|12,365
|36
|164
|DSSLC
|223
|0
|4
|Dish
|16
|1
|Double Oak
|286
|1
|Flower Mound
|6,850
|12
|38
|Fort Worth
|1,407
|6
|8
|Frisco
|4,992
|2
|40
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|129
|0
|Hickory Creek
|468
|0
|2
|Highland Village
|1,503
|3
|11
|Justin
|579
|5
|12
|Krugerville
|150
|0
|1
|Krum
|553
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|748
|0
|3
|Lakewood Village
|52
|1
|Lewisville
|11,003
|21
|95
|Little Elm
|4,580
|15
|14
|New Fairview
|12
|0
|Northlake
|606
|1
|4
|Oak Point
|377
|0
|1
|Pilot Point
|490
|3
|14
|Plano
|212
|0
|12
|Ponder
|211
|0
|Prosper
|320
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|678
|2
|2
|Roanoke
|1,005
|2
|3
|Sanger
|845
|2
|7
|Shady Shores
|236
|0
|2
|Southlake
|51
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,208
|2
|5
|Unincorporated
|11,618
|26
|63
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Room for Improvement
Spotlight on Denton
Influencers and Innovators: UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Want to watch live broadcasts of Ryan and Argyle football this season? Here's how.
- Tense town hall presses Burgess to confirm or deny whether 2020 election was stolen
- Denton to spend up to $950,000 on camera surveillance over next five years
- Driver claimed meth in his backpack belonged to passenger
- What Denton's first Comic Art exhibition will look like
- UNT men's basketball team to face Tulsa in Compete 4 Cause Classic
- Another 172 Denton County residents infected with virus
- The details on J&J's last show
Most Popular
Articles
- Corinth police allege video of February shooting is ‘carefully edited’
- Flower Mound HOA wants uniformity. Homeowner wants to save water, fights back.
- Restored Big Boy steam engine paying visit to Denton during summer tour
- Man allegedly followed women in Walmart while touching himself, police say
- Denton homicide victim was pregnant, records show
- Woman held down attacker until Denton police arrived, report says
- Punk pasta bar MiXfiTs to take over J&J's lease, keep basement alive
- Denton's Brian Burrows bringing home bronze in team trap shooting
- 'That's how big his heart was': Denton club members gather to honor beloved runner
- 271 more Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.