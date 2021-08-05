Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,692 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 5, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,692 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 80,500 167 633
Argyle 432 1 5
Aubrey 560 2 4
Bartonville 160 0 1
Carrollton 7,373 17 64
Celina 201 1
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,699 10 18
Copper Canyon 140 0 3
Corinth 2,081 3 15
Cross Roads 149 0 2
Dallas 771 2 10
Denton 12,391 26 164
DSSLC 223 0 4
Dish 16 0
Double Oak 287 1
Flower Mound 6,863 13 38
Fort Worth 1,413 6 8
Frisco 4,993 1 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 129 0
Hickory Creek 471 3 2
Highland Village 1,506 3 11
Justin 580 1 12
Krugerville 150 0 1
Krum 555 2 2
Lake Dallas 749 1 3
Lakewood Village 52 0
Lewisville 11,026 23 95
Little Elm 4,586 6 14
New Fairview 12 0
Northlake 610 4 4
Oak Point 378 1 1
Pilot Point 491 1 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 212 1
Prosper 320 0 2
Providence Village 679 1 2
Roanoke 1,008 3 3
Sanger 846 1 7
Shady Shores 236 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,213 5 5
Unincorporated 11,646 28 63

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!