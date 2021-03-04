More than one in 10 staffers in Denton and surrounding school districts have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Feb. 21.
That comes from a Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of data released by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Argyle, Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs were included in the analysis.
At least 11.1% of staffers in those districts who have some form of on-campus interaction had tested positive for the virus by late February.
Krum ISD once again led neighboring districts in the percentage of infected staffers, with a confirmed infection rate of 20.76%. Other districts ranked as follows:
- Argyle ISD — 16.52%
- Sanger ISD — 16.35%
- Lake Dallas ISD — 12.27%
- Aubrey ISD — 11.52%
- Denton ISD — 9.84%
- Pilot Point ISD — 2.53%
- Ponder ISD — 0.95%
Many districts don’t submit information by the state’s deadline every week, but Pilot Point and Ponder ISDs don’t submit reports more regularly than other districts.
Those percentages were found by using infection totals from the Texas DSHS, as well as employment numbers from the Texas Education Agency and from public information requests filed by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Rankings are similar when looking at the total student infection rate at those districts, where KISD once again leads with 7.75% of students infected.
Other districts ranked as follows:
- Argyle ISD — 5.47%
- Aubrey ISD — 5.06%
- Lake Dallas ISD — 5.02%
- Denton ISD — 4.27%
- Sanger ISD — 3.61%
- Pilot Point ISD — 3.07%
Not enough information was publicly available to calculate a percentage for Ponder ISD.
Those numbers were found using the number of infected students and on-campus student enrollment figures from the Texas DSHS.
Previous analyses by the Record-Chronicle instead used the total enrollment under the belief some students not enrolled in face-to-face classes might still have some physical interaction with campuses.
Krum High School led all other included campuses in its student infection rate by using the same methodology outlined above. The campus had confirmed 12.57% of students with some on-campus interaction had tested positive for the virus and had those results conveyed to the district by Feb. 21.
Other campuses across those eight districts ranked as follows:
- PPISD’s Selz Middle — 10.06%
- Sanger High — 9.80%
- Krum Middle — 9.05%
- Argyle High — 8.77%
- DISD’s Braswell High — 8.57%
- Lake Dallas High — 7.72%
- Aubrey Middle — 7.68%
- DISD’s Ryan High — 7.48%
- DISD’s Guyer High — 7.29%
Until recently, all districts were required by the state to have students and staffers wear masks on campus, and all eight districts had pandemic safety protocols in place.
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement earlier this week ending the statewide mask mandate on March 10, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath released updated guidance allowing districts to do away with mask-wearing requirements by a vote of their governing school boards.
None of the eight districts had done so by Thursday afternoon.