A group of Denton businesses has banded together in a drive to thank frontline workers by delivering food to their places of work.
Called the Frontliner Appreciation Drive, participants purchase food from neighborhood restaurants that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and then deliver the food to health care workers, first responders and other workers labeled essential in county and statewide pandemic declarations.
The local drive was started by three people in health care — Erin Caston, a nurse with Advanced Rehab Trust Home Health; Sunil Rai, owner of Absolutely Angels home health; and TJ Patel, owner of HomeCare2Go — and has grown to include over 40 businesses and sponsors.
On Monday, Denton Mayor Chris Watts joined participants in picking up meals from The Dive to deliver to Select Rehabilitation. For the day, organizers said they delivered 120 meals to Select Rehabilitation Hospital, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.