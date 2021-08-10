Active coronavirus infections surpass 5,000 in Denton County Tuesday By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com Marshall Reid Author email Aug 10, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Public health officials confirmed Tuesday another 480 Denton County residents had been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.Included in that announcement was confirmation that the number of locals estimated to be actively infected with the virus rose above 5,000 for the first time since April 6, 2021.Just under 58% of Denton County residents at least 12 years of age were fully vaccinated by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.Denton County Public Health reported only 12.6% of the county’s total inpatient occupancy was unfilled Tuesday afternoon.Only nine beds in adult intensive care units were unfilled across Denton County Tuesday afternoon, but 78.1% of ventilators were unused at the same point.Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle. MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 10, 2021 Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,026 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Denton County 82,101 480 633 Argyle 447 4 5 Aubrey 574 5 4 Bartonville 168 2 1 Carrollton 7,510 48 64 Celina 202 1 Coppell 22 0 The Colony 4,812 28 18 Copper Canyon 145 4 3 Corinth 2,121 15 15 Cross Roads 153 0 2 Dallas 781 5 10 Denton 12,635 85 164 DSSLC 223 0 4 Dish 16 0 Double Oak 291 1 Flower Mound 7,000 52 38 Fort Worth 1,449 7 8 Frisco 5,029 12 40 Hackberry 8 0 1 Hebron 131 0 Hickory Creek 483 4 2 Highland Village 1,527 6 11 Justin 594 7 12 Krugerville 155 0 1 Krum 566 4 2 Lake Dallas 763 4 3 Lakewood Village 56 2 Lewisville 11,240 49 95 Little Elm 4,696 26 14 New Fairview 12 0 Northlake 631 5 4 Oak Point 383 0 1 Pilot Point 499 3 14 Plano 212 0 12 Ponder 217 2 Prosper 323 0 2 Providence Village 699 8 2 Roanoke 1,025 8 3 Sanger 862 2 7 Shady Shores 240 0 2 Southlake 51 0 1 Trophy Club 1,239 4 5 Unincorporated 11,911 77 63 Marshall Reid Author email Follow Marshall Reid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine July - August 2021 Denton County: Room for Improvement Spotlight on Denton Influencers and Innovators: UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Littrell sets stage for UNT quarterback battle that feature trio of Aune, Ruder, Martin Denton County budget, tax rate slated for increases in upcoming fiscal year Police: Driver, 70, dies after striking Roxbury retaining wall Active coronavirus infections surpass 5,000 in Denton County Tuesday Observation deck from UNT's Tuesday practice: Torrey's run with receivers continues Observations from first day of practice: Guyer's offense in rhythm with new QB Jackson Arnold 781 more coronavirus infections in Denton County Metroplex women's basketball series a go for UNT with games against SMU, UTA Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTense town hall presses Burgess to confirm or deny whether 2020 election was stolenFormer Denton County Jail inmate died days after releaseCorinth police allege video of February shooting is ‘carefully edited’Denton County breaks five-month pandemic infection recordPolice: Man arrested on warrants after throwing chairs at Panera customerDenton businesses grapple with CDC guidance as local cases riseDenton to spend up to $950,000 on camera surveillance over next five yearsDenton County health director returns to masks in meetings as cases surge781 more coronavirus infections in Denton CountyMan arrested for second time in two days after allegedly exposing himself outside bar Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.