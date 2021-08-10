Public health officials confirmed Tuesday another 480 Denton County residents had been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Included in that announcement was confirmation that the number of locals estimated to be actively infected with the virus rose above 5,000 for the first time since April 6, 2021.

Just under 58% of Denton County residents at least 12 years of age were fully vaccinated by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Denton County Public Health reported only 12.6% of the county’s total inpatient occupancy was unfilled Tuesday afternoon.

Only nine beds in adult intensive care units were unfilled across Denton County Tuesday afternoon, but 78.1% of ventilators were unused at the same point.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 10, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,026 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 82,101 480 633
Argyle 447 4 5
Aubrey 574 5 4
Bartonville 168 2 1
Carrollton 7,510 48 64
Celina 202 1
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,812 28 18
Copper Canyon 145 4 3
Corinth 2,121 15 15
Cross Roads 153 0 2
Dallas 781 5 10
Denton 12,635 85 164
DSSLC 223 0 4
Dish 16 0
Double Oak 291 1
Flower Mound 7,000 52 38
Fort Worth 1,449 7 8
Frisco 5,029 12 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 131 0
Hickory Creek 483 4 2
Highland Village 1,527 6 11
Justin 594 7 12
Krugerville 155 0 1
Krum 566 4 2
Lake Dallas 763 4 3
Lakewood Village 56 2
Lewisville 11,240 49 95
Little Elm 4,696 26 14
New Fairview 12 0
Northlake 631 5 4
Oak Point 383 0 1
Pilot Point 499 3 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 217 2
Prosper 323 0 2
Providence Village 699 8 2
Roanoke 1,025 8 3
Sanger 862 2 7
Shady Shores 240 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,239 4 5
Unincorporated 11,911 77 63

