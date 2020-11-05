20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County, for the third day in a row, broke its record for the number of people known to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The number of active cases rose to 3,228 with Denton County Public Health’s Wednesday announcement that another 207 locals had tested positive for the virus.

Thirty of those people live in Denton, 27 in Flower Mound, 26 in Lewisville, 25 in Carrollton and 24 in unincorporated Denton County.

As of Wednesday, a total of 17,842 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus and had their test results forwarded to Denton County Public Health.

Public school officials in the county reported positive virus test results for 21 students and 11 staffers to DCPH Wednesday. The majority of those people were within Denton ISD, which closed schools Monday and Tuesday so some campuses could be used as polling places.

A district spokesperson could not immediately confirm if the surge in reported cases was due in part to the lack of reporting on Monday and Tuesday because campuses were closed.

Additional charts and graphs

The following DISD schools reported positive test results Wednesday:

  • One student and one staffer at Ginnings Elementary
  • One student at Denton High
  • One student at Ryan High
  • One student at Strickland Middle
  • Two students at McMath Middle
  • One student at Crownover Middle
  • One student and two staffers at Guyer High
  • One student at Navo Middle
  • One student at Savannah Elementary
  • One student at Pecan Creek Elementary
  • Two students and one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary
  • One student at Harpool Middle
  • One student at Bettye Myers Middle
  • Three students at Braswell High
  • One staffer at Wilson Elementary
  • One staffer at Hawk Elementary

Argyle ISD officials reported the following:

  • One student at Argyle High
  • Two students at Argyle Middle

Sanger ISD officials reported the following:

  • Five staffers at Sanger High

Sanger High remains closed through this week because of the cases, officials announced Wednesday.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 5

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 17,842 207 138
Argyle 79 0
Aubrey 110 1 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,791 25 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 12 1
The Colony 1,138 18 7
Copper Canyon 21 0
Corinth 402 0 2
Cross Roads 23 0
Dallas 352 3 6
Denton 3,303 30 41
DSSLC 148 0 2
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 52 0
Flower Mound 1,083 27 1
Fort Worth 247 1
Frisco 1,013 22 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 0
Hickory Creek 89 0
Highland Village 229 4 4
Justin 76 1
Krugerville 22 1 1
Krum 107 2
Lake Dallas 182 2
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,697 26 17
Little Elm 948 11 6
Northlake 75 3 1
Oak Point 75 0
Pilot Point 158 1 1
Plano 43 1
Ponder 34 1
Prosper 67 0 1
Providence Village 104 0
Roanoke 171 1 1
Sanger 192 0
Shady Shores 48 1 1
Southlake 11 0
Trophy Club 219 0
Unincorporated 2,407 24 12

