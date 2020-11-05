Denton County, for the third day in a row, broke its record for the number of people known to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
The number of active cases rose to 3,228 with Denton County Public Health’s Wednesday announcement that another 207 locals had tested positive for the virus.
Thirty of those people live in Denton, 27 in Flower Mound, 26 in Lewisville, 25 in Carrollton and 24 in unincorporated Denton County.
As of Wednesday, a total of 17,842 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus and had their test results forwarded to Denton County Public Health.
Public school officials in the county reported positive virus test results for 21 students and 11 staffers to DCPH Wednesday. The majority of those people were within Denton ISD, which closed schools Monday and Tuesday so some campuses could be used as polling places.
A district spokesperson could not immediately confirm if the surge in reported cases was due in part to the lack of reporting on Monday and Tuesday because campuses were closed.
The following DISD schools reported positive test results Wednesday:
- One student and one staffer at Ginnings Elementary
- One student at Denton High
- One student at Ryan High
- One student at Strickland Middle
- Two students at McMath Middle
- One student at Crownover Middle
- One student and two staffers at Guyer High
- One student at Navo Middle
- One student at Savannah Elementary
- One student at Pecan Creek Elementary
- Two students and one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary
- One student at Harpool Middle
- One student at Bettye Myers Middle
- Three students at Braswell High
- One staffer at Wilson Elementary
- One staffer at Hawk Elementary
Argyle ISD officials reported the following:
- One student at Argyle High
- Two students at Argyle Middle
Sanger ISD officials reported the following:
- Five staffers at Sanger High
Sanger High remains closed through this week because of the cases, officials announced Wednesday.