Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,773 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.  Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 15, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 77,820 52 628
Argyle 417 3 5
Aubrey 531 0 4
Bartonville 155 0 1
Carrollton 7,124 2 63
Celina 189 1
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,552 0 18
Copper Canyon 136 0 3
Corinth 2,007 2 15
Cross Roads 144 0 2
Dallas 751 2 10
Denton 11,939 6 163
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 273 0
Flower Mound 6,639 11 38
Fort Worth 1,382 0 8
Frisco 4,965 1 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 453 0 2
Highland Village 1,428 1 11
Justin 554 0 12
Krugerville 145 0 1
Krum 535 0 2
Lake Dallas 731 0 3
Lakewood Village 47 0
Lewisville 10,654 5 94
Little Elm 4,420 1 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 589 0 4
Oak Point 363 0 1
Pilot Point 474 0 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 198 2
Prosper 309 0 2
Providence Village 657 0 2
Roanoke 972 1 3
Sanger 812 3 7
Shady Shores 233 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,172 2 5
Unincorporated 11,217 9 61

