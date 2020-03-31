Gov. Greg Abbott extended and expanded social distancing programs in place through April 30.
The governor's order also called for the closure of schools through at least May 4.
In addition to the businesses already effected, Abbott added tattoo studios, piercing studios and cosmetology salons to the list of places Texans should avoid, according to the Dallas Morning News.
He said local ordinances can be overruled by his order, but local governments can enact stricter guidelines than he's set forth.