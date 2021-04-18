Denton and the Dallas-Fort Worth area are set to get a week of infamous Texas weather over the coming days, with highs forecast in the 70s, lows in the 30s and chances for frost and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Monday through Friday, highs are forecast at 74, 60, 63, 66 and 72, with lows forecast at 50, 37, 47, 56 and 58. The predicted drop-off Tuesday will stem from a cold front meteorologists are expecting to come through.
“We’ll have a pretty strong cold front come in Tuesday,” NWS meteorologist David Bonnette said Sunday afternoon. “Frost on Wednesday morning could be the most high-impact thing.”
Bonnette said that chance for frost — which comes with a low in the 30s and wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour Tuesday night — could be especially damaging for plants and vegetation due to it being sandwiched between warmer weather.
“In the middle of wintertime, frost isn’t an issue because you don’t have growing plants,” Bonnette said. “In the middle of spring, your vegetation is really starting to green up, and it can’t handle ice crystals inside of the leaves or the stems itself.”
Aside from the frost, Bonnette said there’s a significant chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. NWS forecasts have Friday at a 60% chance of precipitation, which drops to 30% by Friday night. Predicting severity is difficult so many days in advance, though he said severe storms could always be a possibility if the system develops as expected.
“There’s still some uncertainty as far as when exactly this system will move through,” Bonnette said. “It’s a bit more tricky to forecast six or seven days out. … It’s springtime in Texas, you always have to be weather aware and plan out for those kinds of things.”
Once the storm system has moved through, temperatures should warm back up over the weekend, with highs forecast at 75 and 77 Saturday and Sunday. Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.