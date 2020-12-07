‘A very bad set of events’ as CARES funding, eviction moratorium ending in Denton County

With the federal CARES Act set to expire in less than a month, Denton County nonprofits will lose millions in funding — at the same time they expect need to surge among residents.
More than 13 million Americans are set to lose unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs when the CARES Act expires Dec. 31, and millions more could be evicted as an eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lapses. While many facing financial challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic have turned to nonprofits for help, much of the funding that has supported aid programs in Denton County since spring will disappear when the act expires, leaving residents without options.
Need for housing, utility assistance continues to climb
United Way of Denton County’s COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund, which offers residents impacted by COVID-19 assistance with housing and utility costs, has roughly doubled the amount of aid disbursed over the past month, President and CEO Gary Henderson said. While the program spent between $190,000 and $257,000 weekly to provide aid to applicants in August and September, the amount began to climb in mid-October. The program had its highest-distributive week beginning Nov. 9, disbursing more than $460,000 in aid to 284 households.
“October and then November we went from $200,000, and we started to have some $400,000 weeks, [and] that’s a dramatic trend,” Henderson said. “It’s a horrible time for the CARES Act funds to term out.”
That spike is despite a three-month program eligibility cap from the Denton County Commissioners Court, meaning much of the aid is going to new applicants, with more than 1,000 households having aged out of the program. The uptick has followed a predictable trend as people have exhausted their financial reserves, Henderson said.
“In this first third of 2020, we had folks who needed eviction prevention help immediately [because] they are asset-limited, income-constrained households — they’re employed, but they don’t have any savings, so a car repair, sick child, anything throws them into a bit of crisis, and so did COVID,” Henderson said. “Then, joining them in the middle third were folks whose unemployment benefits started to expire in that summer timeframe, and any reserves they had expired as well. When we get to this last third — the longer people were out, the more people plowed through their reserves, and there were more layoffs toward the end of the year.”
But United Way’s program just accepted its last round of applications Dec. 1 ahead of the loss of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act funds next month. Though the organization has been able to secure other revenue streams — $1.5 million from a Department of Housing and Urban Development Emergency Solutions Grant, which will be available in January, and $3.3 million from a second round of HUD ESG funds to be available in March — those resources may quickly be exhausted if need remains high.
“If we’re averaging $400,00 [in aid disbursements] a week, that $1.5 [million] will be gone in January, and the $3.3 million will carry us another couple of months,” Henderson said. “Our strategy is it carries us to a coronavirus package.”
The organization typically receives as much as 90% of its funding from donations, which have also declined drastically since the pandemic began, Henderson said.
“We’re raising on average about half as much as we did in 2019, and the need has doubled and tripled in some cases,” Henderson said. “We’re very concerned about the resources we may or may not have available to keep people housed because of the high volume of need we’ve experienced in November.”
At-risk renters may be out in the cold as moratorium ends
With the CDC’s moratorium on evictions to end Dec. 31, Denton County renters who have fallen behind on payments will be left with few options.
A September report by the National Council of State Housing Agencies estimates 10 million to 14 million renter households across the country are behind on rent and will owe as much as $34 billion by the time the moratorium expires. Some tenants were able to use the CDC declaration to keep landlords from filing eviction proceedings against them but are still responsible for any back rent owed. Others who used it to prevent being tossed out of their homes after losing an eviction case will be the first to feel the effects of its expiration, Texas Tenants Union Executive Director Sandy Rollins said.
“The owner can get a writ of possession, and that’s where the constable comes out and oversees furniture being put on the curb,” Rollins said.
Once an owner receives a writ of possession, renters have only 24 hours to vacate.
Denton County had 3,697 landlord/tenant cases on the docket from January through October this year compared with 8,226 in 2019, meaning courts will face a backlog of cases put on pause by the moratorium.
“Come Jan. 4, if the CDC doesn’t extend the order or if the Texas Supreme Court doesn’t step in, there will be more homelessness,” Rollins said. “It will coincide with the surge in COVID cases we are told we will continue to see as people have traveled at Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’ll all be coming to a peak — a very bad set of events all happening at the same time.”
And while some cities such as Dallas and Austin passed an ordinance allowing a 60- to 90-day grace period to pay back rent, the city of Denton and Denton County have not. The Texas Supreme Court has created an eviction diversion program set to take effect across the state Jan. 1, but that aid likely won’t come close to meeting the need, Rollins said. The voluntary program also means landlords would have to opt in to negotiating a resolution with tenants — cooperation that Rollins said might not be easy to get.
“We’ve seen landlords already turn away money from other rent assistance programs, which is just hard to reconcile why they would be content to make somebody homeless when there’s aid right there,” Rollins said.
Apart from the diversion program and private agencies offering assistance, Rollins said tenants owing back rent won’t have many places to turn without another federal relief package.
“There’s not a lot to look forward to,” Rollins said. “There’s no counterclaims on evictions cases; there’s late fees that can still be tacked on. It’s just not a friendly landscape for tenants if they owe their landlord money.”
Meeting demand is tough for food pantries
Also high on the list of needs for Denton County residents struggling amid the pandemic is access to food. The Denton Community Food Center has been operating primarily on CARES funds, which have allowed the center to quadruple its grocery budget, board chairman Tom Newell said.
“Almost 100% of the food we’re distributing has been purchased with CARES money, and that’s allowed us to deal with five times the demand,” Newell said.
The center has distributed nearly 150,000 meals in November alone, though some of the spike is consistent with annual trends of increased need around Thanksgiving, Newell said. CARES funds have meant the center could purchase more retail food, allowing the nonprofit to provide better-quality products such as fresh fruits and vegetables.
Center volunteers anticipate the loss of benefits from the CARES Act will drive need to the center, but the organization’s ability to meet it will be diminished, as they will revert to operating primarily on donations when federal funding expires.
“Those donations can’t match what the CARES Act has done or keep up with the pace of four times [more visitors],” Newell said. “We’ve got some fingers out on some grant opportunities, but while we used to think about a $15,000 grant as a big thing, it’s a drop in the bucket to what we’re operating at now. The variety of food we give will drop off, the quantity will drop off, and the ability to serve people will drop.
“We will try not to turn people away, but they won’t get the volume, they won’t get as many days’ worth, and they surely won’t get the quality that we’ve been able to get.”
Though the next few months look uncertain, Newell said one thing is clear: Without another relief package, residents and nonprofits alike will face new challenges as funding dries up.
“There’s a lot of unknowns out there right now besides the fact of the funding and a lot of moving pieces to this that are kind of scary,” Newell said. “I’ve had several people ask this week, ‘So, where do you see it going?’ Well, numbers have continued to increase, and funding is going to change.
“Nowhere positive, at least given what we know right now.”