Two more residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care, a long-term care facility in Frisco, died of COVID-19, according to a Friday announcement by public health officials.
Both were women older than 80, and the confirmation of their cause of death make the ninth and 10th deaths attributable to COVID-19 to come out of the facility this week alone.
Denton County Public Health completes an investigation into each suspected death caused by the disease, so it's likely the ten people did not die this week.
Women older than 80 in Denton County made up the largest single age/gender cohort of COVID-19 deaths Friday evening, narrowly surpassing men of the same age.
As of Friday, at least 24 women older than 80 had died of the disease. Men of all ages accounted for roughly 58% of county COVID-19 deaths at the time, even though they made up less than half of all confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
DCPH Friday had confirmed a total of 132 deaths attributable to COVID-19, whereas the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 177 by Thursday afternoon.
It also announced 143 more locals had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 16,861 by Friday evening. At least 2,994 of those people were still infected at that time.
Twenty-three of those people live in unincorporated Denton County, 22 live in Denton and 18 live in Lewisville.
Only 13.7% of the county's intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Friday, one of the lowest rates reported.
Public school officials Thursday reported students at the following campuses had tested positive for the virus.
Denton ISD:
- One at Ginnings Elementary
- One at Denton High
- Two at Ryan High
- One at McMath Middle
- Two at Guyer High
Argyle ISD:
- Two at Argyle High
DISD officials also confirmed one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary had tested positive.