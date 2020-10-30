20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Two more residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care, a long-term care facility in Frisco, died of COVID-19, according to a Friday announcement by public health officials. 

Both were women older than 80, and the confirmation of their cause of death make the ninth and 10th deaths attributable to COVID-19 to come out of the facility this week alone. 

Denton County Public Health completes an investigation into each suspected death caused by the disease, so it's likely the ten people did not die this week. 

Women older than 80 in Denton County made up the largest single age/gender cohort of COVID-19 deaths Friday evening, narrowly surpassing men of the same age.

As of Friday, at least 24 women older than 80 had died of the disease. Men of all ages accounted for roughly 58% of county COVID-19 deaths at the time, even though they made up less than half of all confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. 

DCPH Friday had confirmed a total of 132 deaths attributable to COVID-19, whereas the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 177 by Thursday afternoon.

It also announced 143 more locals had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 16,861 by Friday evening. At least 2,994 of those people were still infected at that time. 

Additional charts and graphs

Twenty-three of those people live in unincorporated Denton County, 22 live in Denton and 18 live in Lewisville. 

Only 13.7% of the county's intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Friday, one of the lowest rates reported.

Public school officials Thursday reported students at the following campuses had tested positive for the virus.

Denton ISD:

  • One at Ginnings Elementary
  • One at Denton High 
  • Two at Ryan High
  • One at McMath Middle
  • Two at Guyer High

Argyle ISD:

  • Two at Argyle High

DISD officials also confirmed one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary had tested positive. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 30

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 16,861 143 132 2
Argyle 75 0
Aubrey 106 3 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,715 8 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,084 11 5
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 386 8 2
Cross Roads 20 0
Dallas 342 0 6
Denton 3,132 22 40
DSSLC 148 0 2
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 50 1
Flower Mound 1,000 10 1
Fort Worth 236 8
Frisco 904 8 15 2
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 0
Hickory Creek 87 0
Highland Village 218 5 3
Justin 69 1
Krugerville 20 1 1
Krum 102 2
Lake Dallas 174 0
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,542 18 17
Little Elm 910 10 6
Northlake 70 2 1
Oak Point 73 0
Pilot Point 154 0 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 29 0
Prosper 65 0 1
Providence Village 101 1
Roanoke 160 0 1
Sanger 178 0
Shady Shores 46 0 1
Southlake 11 0
Trophy Club 206 1
Unincorporated 2,261 23 11

