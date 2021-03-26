20210107_drc_news_vaccines_08
TWU registered nurse Tracy Martin administers COVID-19 vaccines to TWU student health workers and employees in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 7,258 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 26, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 71,484 96 462
Argyle 377 0 2
Aubrey 465 2 1
Bartonville 145 0
Carrollton 6,517 7 46
Celina 171 1
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,234 7 13
Copper Canyon 131 0
Corinth 1,841 1 13
Cross Roads 131 1 2
Dallas 705 0 9
Denton 11,039 10 126
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 244 1
Flower Mound 6,041 14 28
Fort Worth 1,262 0 5
Frisco 4,607 4 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 99 0
Hickory Creek 417 0 1
Highland Village 1,292 3 8
Justin 514 0 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 493 2 2
Lake Dallas 674 0 1
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,832 12 65
Little Elm 4,069 5 12
New Fairview 8 0
Northlake 525 0 3
Oak Point 335 1
Pilot Point 448 0 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 187 0
Prosper 284 0 2
Providence Village 590 0 1
Roanoke 885 2 2
Sanger 760 7 2
Shady Shores 206 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,086 1 1
Unincorporated 10,180 15 44

