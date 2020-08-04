AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 Associated Press

Another 95 Denton County residents tested positive for coronavirus in Denton County Tuesday, according to data from Denton County Public Health.

Now, the countywide total is 7,127 cases, with 3,030 of those active cases. There are now 4,041 recovered cases, an increase of 89 since Monday.

Denton County Public Health did not report any additional deaths in Tuesday’s confirmed cases. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported three more deaths, bringing its total for Denton County deaths to 78. The discrepancy comes after a change in protocol for reporting deaths for state numbers.

The cases reported Tuesday stemmed from some of the largest areas in the county: 19 new cases in Denton, 17 new cases in unincorporated portions of the county and 11 in Lewisville.

Carrollton and Frisco each had eight new cases, and 15 other municipalities reported additional cases.

The latest reports came after Matt Richardson, DCPH’s director, said he was cautiously optimistic about local COVID-19 cases during the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday morning. Last week, the positivity rate for tests decreased, even as the county has conducted the most testing it’s done since late May.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 4

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 7,127 95 56 0
Argyle 31 0
Aubrey 48 1 1
Bartonville 14 0
Carrollton 722 8 6
Celina 11 0
Coppell 4 0
The Colony 463 4 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 150 1 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 219 3 5
Denton 1,353 19 15
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 30 1
Flower Mound 386 4 1
Fort Worth 91 3
Frisco 310 8 2
Hackberry 2 1
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 30 0
Highland Village 75 2
Justin 25 0
Krugerville 4 1
Krum 42 1
Lake Dallas 95 2
Lakewood Village 3 0
Lewisville 1,153 11 12
Little Elm 379 3 2
Northlake 23 0
Oak Point 24 0
Pilot Point 50 0
Plano 22 0
Ponder 9 0
Prosper 18 0 1
Providence Village 40 0 0
Roanoke 51 2 1
Sanger 73 3
Shady Shores 20 0 1
Southlake 3 0
Trophy Club 72 0
Unincorporated 966 17 4

