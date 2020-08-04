Another 95 Denton County residents tested positive for coronavirus in Denton County Tuesday, according to data from Denton County Public Health.
Now, the countywide total is 7,127 cases, with 3,030 of those active cases. There are now 4,041 recovered cases, an increase of 89 since Monday.
Denton County Public Health did not report any additional deaths in Tuesday’s confirmed cases. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported three more deaths, bringing its total for Denton County deaths to 78. The discrepancy comes after a change in protocol for reporting deaths for state numbers.
The cases reported Tuesday stemmed from some of the largest areas in the county: 19 new cases in Denton, 17 new cases in unincorporated portions of the county and 11 in Lewisville.
Carrollton and Frisco each had eight new cases, and 15 other municipalities reported additional cases.
The latest reports came after Matt Richardson, DCPH’s director, said he was cautiously optimistic about local COVID-19 cases during the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday morning. Last week, the positivity rate for tests decreased, even as the county has conducted the most testing it’s done since late May.