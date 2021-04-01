AP_20058793356405.jpg

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,033 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 1, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 71,976 95 466
Argyle 378 0 2
Aubrey 472 1 1
Bartonville 146 0
Carrollton 6,565 11 46
Celina 175 1
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,253 4 13
Copper Canyon 132 1
Corinth 1,850 3 13
Cross Roads 131 0 2
Dallas 705 0 9
Denton 11,108 14 126
DSSLC 218 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 246 0
Flower Mound 6,106 7 28
Fort Worth 1,267 1 5
Frisco 4,627 5 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 101 0
Hickory Creek 421 0 1
Highland Village 1,305 1 8
Justin 514 0 9
Krugerville 132 0 1
Krum 495 1 2
Lake Dallas 680 3 1
Lakewood Village 44 1
Lewisville 9,903 17 65
Little Elm 4,097 2 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 530 0 4
Oak Point 336 0
Pilot Point 452 0 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 288 2 2
Providence Village 592 0 1
Roanoke 891 2 2
Sanger 765 1 2
Shady Shores 210 1 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,097 1 1
Unincorporated 10,248 15 47

