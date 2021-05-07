Vaccine card
The front side of a COVID-19 vaccination card is shown at a Denton County Public Health vaccine clinic in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,390 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 7, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,390 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 74,882 91 495
Argyle 397 0 2
Aubrey 510 0 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,827 6 48
Celina 184 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,408 2 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,919 0 13
Cross Roads 137 0 2
Dallas 731 1 10
Denton 11,510 12 132
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 266 0
Flower Mound 6,382 4 31
Fort Worth 1,322 2 6
Frisco 4,848 15 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 436 0 1
Highland Village 1,363 8 8
Justin 532 0 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 510 0 2
Lake Dallas 699 1 1
Lakewood Village 45 0
Lewisville 10,292 9 69
Little Elm 4,262 11 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 559 1 4
Oak Point 346 0
Pilot Point 461 1 14
Plano 211 0 10
Ponder 190 0
Prosper 299 1 2
Providence Village 624 0 1
Roanoke 925 2 2
Sanger 785 1 5
Shady Shores 216 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,124 2 1
Unincorporated 10,698 12 49

