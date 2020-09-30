Denton County Public Health Wednesday confirmed an additional 94 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That announcement brings the countywide total to 12,242 confirmed infected locals, of whom 1,608 were estimated to be still be infected Wednesday afternoon.
Twenty-four of the newly infected locals confirmed Wednesday live in Denton, three of whom are residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center. Fourteen others live in Lewisville, 10 live in Carrollton and 10 live in Frisco.
Public schools in the county on Tuesday reported two students and two staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both students attend Denton ISD schools — one at Ginnings Elementary School and the other at Strickland Middle School. One staffer works at Denton ISD's Navo Middle School and the other works at Aubrey High School.