May testing in Lewisville

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing at Lewisville's Music City Mall in May. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Public Health Wednesday confirmed an additional 94 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. 

That announcement brings the countywide total to 12,242 confirmed infected locals, of whom 1,608 were estimated to be still be infected Wednesday afternoon. 

Twenty-four of the newly infected locals confirmed Wednesday live in Denton, three of whom are residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center. Fourteen others live in Lewisville, 10 live in Carrollton and 10 live in Frisco. 

Public schools in the county on Tuesday reported two students and two staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both students attend Denton ISD schools — one at Ginnings Elementary School and the other at Strickland Middle School. One staffer works at Denton ISD's Navo Middle School and the other works at Aubrey High School. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 30

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 12,242 94 109
Argyle 51 0
Aubrey 76 1 1
Bartonville 33 0
Carrollton 1,316 10 16
Celina 18 2
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 785 5 4
Copper Canyon 18 0
Corinth 274 0 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 307 0 6
Denton 2,350 21 34
DSSLC 117 3 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 34 1
Flower Mound 715 6 1
Fort Worth 176 0
Frisco 507 10 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 13 0
Hickory Creek 59 2
Highland Village 151 0 3
Justin 44 1
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,921 14 17
Little Elm 645 6 5
Northlake 50 1 1
Oak Point 46 0
Pilot Point 113 0 1
Plano 35 0
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 29 0 1
Providence Village 71 2
Roanoke 116 1 1
Sanger 139 1
Shady Shores 34 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 129 0
Unincorporated 1,592 7 8

