Friday marked the sixth day of a sharp decline in the daily number of Denton County residents testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The trend was reversed beginning Aug. 29 after two weeks of nearly unstopped growth in the number of infected locals reported each day.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 92 more people had tested positive for the virus by Friday afternoon. That brought the countywide total to 10,514, of whom 1,759 were estimated to be actively infected Friday.
Eighteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Lewisville, 16 live in Denton, nine live Carrollton and eight live in unincorporated Denton County.