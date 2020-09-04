AP_20190654715942.jpg

Shania Dod opens a test kit to collect a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston. 

 David J. Phillip/Associate Press

Friday marked the sixth day of a sharp decline in the daily number of Denton County residents testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. 

The trend was reversed beginning Aug. 29 after two weeks of nearly unstopped growth in the number of infected locals reported each day. 

Denton County Public Health confirmed 92 more people had tested positive for the virus by Friday afternoon. That brought the countywide total to 10,514, of whom 1,759 were estimated to be actively infected Friday. 

Eighteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Lewisville, 16 live in Denton, nine live Carrollton and eight live in unincorporated Denton County. 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 4

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 10514 92 101
Argyle 46 0
Aubrey 69 1 1
Bartonville 28 2
Carrollton 1128 9 15
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 677 5 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 235 5 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 288 1 5
Denton 2030 16 30
DSSLC 99 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 610 5 1
Fort Worth 154 1
Frisco 403 5 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 6 0
Hickory Creek 48 0
Highland Village 124 0 3
Justin 38 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 134 1
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1662 18 17
Little Elm 552 7 5
Northlake 46 1 1
Oak Point 34 0
Pilot Point 96 0 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 24 0 1
Providence Village 62 1
Roanoke 85 2 1
Sanger 116 1
Shady Shores 31 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 118 3
Unincorporated 1367 8 6

