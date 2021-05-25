20210107_drc_news_vaccines_08
TWU registered nurse Tracy Martin administers COVID-19 vaccines to TWU student health workers and employees in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,806 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 25, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 75,902 91 578
Argyle 402 0 4
Aubrey 517 0 4
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,968 11 53
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,443 2 14
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,948 0 14
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 734 1 10
Denton 11,681 18 154
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 268 0
Flower Mound 6,460 7 34
Fort Worth 1,341 3 8
Frisco 4,889 5 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 114 0
Hickory Creek 437 0 2
Highland Village 1,386 4 10
Justin 544 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 514 0 2
Lake Dallas 710 0 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,419 18 87
Little Elm 4,308 5 13
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 571 0 4
Oak Point 352 0 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 0
Prosper 301 0 2
Providence Village 630 0 2
Roanoke 940 2 3
Sanger 790 0 7
Shady Shores 221 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,141 1 5
Unincorporated 10,881 14 55

