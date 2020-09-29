AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 NIAID-RML/Associated Press

Ninety more Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon.

That means at least 12,148 locals have tested positive for the virus over the past 29 weeks. An estimated 1,579 of those folks were still infected Tuesday, according to Denton County Public Health.

Seventeen of the newly infected locals live in Lewisville, 15 live in Denton, four of whom are residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center and 13 live in unincorporated Denton County.

County public schools reported six students and five staffers tested positive for the virus by Monday evening.

One student attends Ponder Elementary School and two attend Lake Dallas Middle School. Three of the students attend Denton ISD schools, which are W.S. Ryan Elementary School, Calhoun Middle School and Guyer High School.

Three of the five staffers who tested positive work for Argyle ISD. One works at Argyle Middle School, and the other two work at Argyle Intermediate School. Two other staffers work at Denton ISD’s Gonzalez School for Young Children.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 29

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 12148 90 109
Argyle 51 0
Aubrey 75 2 1
Bartonville 33 0
Carrollton 1306 7 16
Celina 16 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 780 8 4
Copper Canyon 18 0
Corinth 274 1 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 307 0 6
Denton 2329 11 34
DSSLC 114 4 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 33 0
Flower Mound 709 5 1
Fort Worth 176 0
Frisco 497 5 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 13 0
Hickory Creek 57 0
Highland Village 151 5 3
Justin 43 1
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1907 17 17
Little Elm 639 6 5
Northlake 49 0 1
Oak Point 46 0
Pilot Point 113 0 1
Plano 35 1
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 29 0 1
Providence Village 69 0
Roanoke 115 3 1
Sanger 138 1
Shady Shores 34 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 129 0
Unincorporated 1585 13 8

