Ninety more Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon.
That means at least 12,148 locals have tested positive for the virus over the past 29 weeks. An estimated 1,579 of those folks were still infected Tuesday, according to Denton County Public Health.
Seventeen of the newly infected locals live in Lewisville, 15 live in Denton, four of whom are residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center and 13 live in unincorporated Denton County.
County public schools reported six students and five staffers tested positive for the virus by Monday evening.
One student attends Ponder Elementary School and two attend Lake Dallas Middle School. Three of the students attend Denton ISD schools, which are W.S. Ryan Elementary School, Calhoun Middle School and Guyer High School.
Three of the five staffers who tested positive work for Argyle ISD. One works at Argyle Middle School, and the other two work at Argyle Intermediate School. Two other staffers work at Denton ISD’s Gonzalez School for Young Children.