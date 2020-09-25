20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Eighty-nine more Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Friday afternoon.

Their test results bring the countywide total to 11,950, of whom 1,571 were estimated to be battling an infection Friday.

The number of people actively infected with the virus rose for the second day in a row Friday, marking an uncommon departure from the negative trend for the past several weeks.

The group of residents with active infections rose nearly uninterrupted from late March until around early August, when it began to dwindle.

Twenty-one of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Denton and 14 live in Lewisville.

A student at Braswell High School tested positive for the virus Thursday, according to Denton County Public Health. Three school staffers also tested positive for the virus Thursday: one from Argyle Middle School, one from Denton ISD’s Wilson Elementary School and the third from Denton ISD’s Ryan High School.

Fewer than 1 in 5 schools in the county participated in the voluntary reporting dashboard Thursday.

DCPH on Friday didn’t announce the COVID-19 deaths of any additional locals, leaving the confirmed total at 109. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 152 such deaths by Thursday evening.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 25

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11950 89 109
Argyle 50 0
Aubrey 73 0 1
Bartonville 32 0
Carrollton 1286 6 16
Celina 16 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 766 4 4
Copper Canyon 18 1
Corinth 270 3 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 306 0 6
Denton 2307 21 34
DSSLC 109 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 33 0
Flower Mound 700 5 1
Fort Worth 174 1
Frisco 481 9 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 13 1
Hickory Creek 55 2
Highland Village 145 1 3
Justin 42 0
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1877 14 17
Little Elm 622 6 5
Northlake 49 2 1
Oak Point 46 0
Pilot Point 111 1 1
Plano 34 1
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 28 1 1
Providence Village 69 0
Roanoke 109 1 1
Sanger 136 0
Shady Shores 34 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 127 0
Unincorporated 1554 9 8

