Eighty-nine more Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Friday afternoon.
Their test results bring the countywide total to 11,950, of whom 1,571 were estimated to be battling an infection Friday.
The number of people actively infected with the virus rose for the second day in a row Friday, marking an uncommon departure from the negative trend for the past several weeks.
The group of residents with active infections rose nearly uninterrupted from late March until around early August, when it began to dwindle.
Twenty-one of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Denton and 14 live in Lewisville.
A student at Braswell High School tested positive for the virus Thursday, according to Denton County Public Health. Three school staffers also tested positive for the virus Thursday: one from Argyle Middle School, one from Denton ISD’s Wilson Elementary School and the third from Denton ISD’s Ryan High School.
Fewer than 1 in 5 schools in the county participated in the voluntary reporting dashboard Thursday.
DCPH on Friday didn’t announce the COVID-19 deaths of any additional locals, leaving the confirmed total at 109. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 152 such deaths by Thursday evening.