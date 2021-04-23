Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,672 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 23, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 73,793 89 482
Argyle 388 0 2
Aubrey 494 0 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,729 14 46
Celina 182 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,344 7 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,894 0 13
Cross Roads 135 0 2
Dallas 723 0 10
Denton 11,328 13 129
DSSLC 218 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 263 3
Flower Mound 6,296 5 30
Fort Worth 1,296 3 5
Frisco 4,802 7 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 107 0
Hickory Creek 433 0 1
Highland Village 1,342 3 8
Justin 521 0 9
Krugerville 138 1 1
Krum 505 0 2
Lake Dallas 687 0 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,143 8 68
Little Elm 4,197 3 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 550 0 4
Oak Point 343 0
Pilot Point 458 1 12
Plano 211 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 296 0 2
Providence Village 619 0 1
Roanoke 909 0 2
Sanger 778 0 4
Shady Shores 213 0 2
Southlake 49 0
Trophy Club 1,113 1 1
Unincorporated 10,516 20 49

