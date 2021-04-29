Vaccines

A nurse removes a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot from a cooler during Spring Branch ISD's vaccination drive on March 16 in Houston.

 David J. Phillip/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,475 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 29, 2021 Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 29, 2021

Location

 Current Cases

 Case increase

 Total deaths

 Death increase

Denton County

 74,237

 88

 488

Argyle

 392

 1

 2

Aubrey

 500

 2

 2

Bartonville

 152

 0

Carrollton

 6,769

 4

 46

Celina

 182

 0

Coppell

 22

 0

The Colony

 4,378

 13

 13

Copper Canyon

 135

 0

 1

Corinth

 1,902

 3

 13

Cross Roads

 135

 0

 2

Dallas

 726

 0

 10

Denton

 11,396

 15

 132

DISH

 15

 0

DSSLC

 218

 0

 3

Double Oak

 263

 0

Flower Mound

 6,326

 6

 30

Fort Worth

 1,306

 1

 5

Frisco

 4,821

 2

 37

Hackberry

 8

 0

 1

Hebron

 109

 0

Hickory Creek

 436

 2

 1

Highland Village

 1,351

 1

 8

Justin

 526

 2

 9

Krugerville

 140

 1

 1

Krum

 508

 2

 2

Lake Dallas

 693

 0

 1

Lakewood Village

 44

 0

Lewisville

 10,205

 8

 69

Little Elm

 4,225

 3

 12

New Fairview

 9

 0

Northlake

 554

 1

 4

Oak Point

 343

 0

Pilot Point

 458

 0

 13

Plano

 211

 0

 10

Ponder

 188

 0

Prosper

 297

 1

 2

Providence Village

 622

 0

 1

Roanoke

 916

 3

 2

Sanger

 781

 1

 4

Shady Shores

 215

 0

 2

Southlake

 49

 0

Trophy Club

 1,117

 0

 1

Unincorporated

 10,594

 16

 49

