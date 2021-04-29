Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,475 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
88 more Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 29, 2021 Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 29, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,475 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,475 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.
|Location
Location
|Current Cases
Current Cases
|Case increase
Case increase
|Total deaths
Total deaths
|Death increase
Death increase
|Denton County
Denton County
|74,237
74,237
|88
88
|488
488
|Argyle
Argyle
|392
392
|1
1
|2
2
|Aubrey
Aubrey
|500
500
|2
2
|2
2
|Bartonville
Bartonville
|152
152
|0
0
|Carrollton
Carrollton
|6,769
6,769
|4
4
|46
46
|Celina
Celina
|182
182
|0
0
|Coppell
Coppell
|22
22
|0
0
|The Colony
The Colony
|4,378
4,378
|13
13
|13
13
|Copper Canyon
Copper Canyon
|135
135
|0
0
|1
1
|Corinth
Corinth
|1,902
1,902
|3
3
|13
13
|Cross Roads
Cross Roads
|135
135
|0
0
|2
2
|Dallas
Dallas
|726
726
|0
0
|10
10
|Denton
Denton
|11,396
11,396
|15
15
|132
132
|DISH
DISH
|15
15
|0
0
|DSSLC
DSSLC
|218
218
|0
0
|3
3
|Double Oak
Double Oak
|263
263
|0
0
|Flower Mound
Flower Mound
|6,326
6,326
|6
6
|30
30
|Fort Worth
Fort Worth
|1,306
1,306
|1
1
|5
5
|Frisco
Frisco
|4,821
4,821
|2
2
|37
37
|Hackberry
Hackberry
|8
8
|0
0
|1
1
|Hebron
Hebron
|109
109
|0
0
|Hickory Creek
Hickory Creek
|436
436
|2
2
|1
1
|Highland Village
Highland Village
|1,351
1,351
|1
1
|8
8
|Justin
Justin
|526
526
|2
2
|9
9
|Krugerville
Krugerville
|140
140
|1
1
|1
1
|Krum
Krum
|508
508
|2
2
|2
2
|Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas
|693
693
|0
0
|1
1
|Lakewood Village
Lakewood Village
|44
44
|0
0
|Lewisville
Lewisville
|10,205
10,205
|8
8
|69
69
|Little Elm
Little Elm
|4,225
4,225
|3
3
|12
12
|New Fairview
New Fairview
|9
9
|0
0
|Northlake
Northlake
|554
554
|1
1
|4
4
|Oak Point
Oak Point
|343
343
|0
0
|Pilot Point
Pilot Point
|458
458
|0
0
|13
13
|Plano
Plano
|211
211
|0
0
|10
10
|Ponder
Ponder
|188
188
|0
0
|Prosper
Prosper
|297
297
|1
1
|2
2
|Providence Village
Providence Village
|622
622
|0
0
|1
1
|Roanoke
Roanoke
|916
916
|3
3
|2
2
|Sanger
Sanger
|781
781
|1
1
|4
4
|Shady Shores
Shady Shores
|215
215
|0
0
|2
2
|Southlake
Southlake
|49
49
|0
0
|Trophy Club
Trophy Club
|1,117
1,117
|0
0
|1
1
|Unincorporated
Unincorporated
|10,594
10,594
|16
16
|49
49
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Money Manager - Experts share wealth of information
Spotlight on Cross Roads
Remotely Engaged - Keep up with your local governments
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Jaelon Darden poised to end UNT's long wait for its next NFL draft pick
- Denton's Alamo Drafthouse to reopen in July
- Voertman's brings street art to Fry with spray paint 'nook'
- Pilot Point woman defrauded job of almost $500,000
- Hearing in ERCOT lawsuit reset for May 10
- Denton police seized 156 firearms in 6 months through new initiative
- Gas prices slide across region, state
- Guyer uses dominant pitching, clutch defense to take 1-0 series lead against Hebron
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcyclist discovered dead after overnight crash
- Denton shooting suspect arrested on murder charge
- UPDATE: Missing Denton teen found safe
- One dead following Corinth crash involving suspected drunken driver
- Hundreds sign petition demanding change from 33 Degrees North Apartments after storm-related problems
- What did graduations at Texas Motor Speedway cost Denton-area school districts?
- Former Denton youth pastor will be sentenced in May in child sex trafficking case
- Second Corinth crash victim dead, suspect bonded out Monday
- Denton couple reviving historic Victorian home to operate as bed-and-breakfast
- Blotter: Uber driver robbed at gunpoint in Denton, police say
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.