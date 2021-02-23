Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,918 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 23

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 61,991 835 398
Argyle 323 2 2
Aubrey 403 8 1
Bartonville 127 2
Carrollton 5,796 63 38
Celina 147 0
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,748 55 12
Copper Canyon 111 3
Corinth 1,639 28 12
Cross Roads 106 1 2
Dallas 618 2 9
Denton 9,855 116 104
DSSLC 215 0 3
DISH 10 0
Double Oak 206 6
Flower Mound 5,264 91 26
Fort Worth 1,040 10 1
Frisco 3,672 49 33
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 83 0
Hickory Creek 372 8 1
Highland Village 1,133 17 8
Justin 450 7 7
Krugerville 119 5 1
Krum 432 3 1
Lake Dallas 607 7
Lakewood Village 37 0
Lewisville 8,670 84 61
Little Elm 3,423 63 10
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 446 2 2
Oak Point 277 8
Pilot Point 376 9 9
Plano 192 0 8
Ponder 148 1
Prosper 218 4 2
Providence Village 500 17 1
Roanoke 740 10 1
Sanger 678 3
Shady Shores 194 1 2
Southlake 43 0
Trophy Club 936 4 1
Unincorporated 8,607 146 40

