Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases were announced by Denton County Public Health on Tuesday, as new cases of the coronavirus continued to spike.
Matt Richardson, Denton County Public Health director, on Tuesday acknowledged the worsening public health crisis, citing upward trends.
“The percent of cases that are positive are increasing across the state,” Richardson said. “What we have seen is those case reports [including symptom onset] are trending up by week and that is a concern.”
While a public face mask requirement is not being recommended, he said that public health will monitor and adjust as needed.
Tuesday’s new cases are from Denton (18), Lewisville (14), The Colony (5) and Little Elm (5), with Argyle, Shady Shores, Lake Dallas, Bartonville reporting two new cases each, while Corinth, Krum, Roanoke and Sanger each reported one.
Denton County portions with new cases include Carrollton (10), Frisco (4), Flower Mound (3) and Dallas (1), while 11 coronavirus cases were reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Denton’s coronavirus cases surpassed the 400 mark on Tuesday as the citywide total increased to 417.
As the countywide case total increased to 2,302, officials also reported an active case total increase of 72, bringing the active case count to 1,186. Additionally, 11 new recoveries were announced, increasing the recovered case total to 1,080.