Health workers assist patients driving in for COVID-19 testing at the Union Circle Parking Garage at the University of North Texas, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Denton, Texas. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases were announced by Denton County Public Health on Tuesday, as new cases of the coronavirus continued to spike.

Matt Richardson, Denton County Public Health director, on Tuesday acknowledged the worsening public health crisis, citing upward trends.

“The percent of cases that are positive are increasing across the state,” Richardson said. “What we have seen is those case reports [including symptom onset] are trending up by week and that is a concern.”

While a public face mask requirement is not being recommended, he said that public health will monitor and adjust as needed.

Tuesday’s new cases are from Denton (18), Lewisville (14), The Colony (5) and Little Elm (5), with Argyle, Shady Shores, Lake Dallas, Bartonville reporting two new cases each, while Corinth, Krum, Roanoke and Sanger each reported one.

Denton County portions with new cases include Carrollton (10), Frisco (4), Flower Mound (3) and Dallas (1), while 11 coronavirus cases were reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Denton’s coronavirus cases surpassed the 400 mark on Tuesday as the citywide total increased to 417.

As the countywide case total increased to 2,302, officials also reported an active case total increase of 72, bringing the active case count to 1,186. Additionally, 11 new recoveries were announced, increasing the recovered case total to 1,080.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 23

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 2302 36
Argyle 8
Aubrey 7 1
Bartonville 4
Carrollton 265 4
Celina 4
Coppell 2
The Colony 151 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 31
Cross Roads 3
Dallas 88 2
Denton 417 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 14
Flower Mound 89 1
Fort Worth 23
Frisco 108
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 5
Highland Village 21
Justin 4
Krum 19
Lake Dallas 35
Lewisville 428 7
Little Elm 117 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 5
Pilot Point 5
Plano 6
Ponder 4
Prosper 9 1
Providence Village 10
Roanoke 20
Sanger 16
Shady Shores 12 1
Trophy Club 21
Unincorporated 274 2

