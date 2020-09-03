AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 NIAID-RML via The Associated Press

Denton County Public Health confirmed another 82 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 Thursday. 

That brings the countywide total to 10,422, of whom 1,808 were estimated to be actively infected Thursday afternoon. 

Only 56 of the people included in Thursday's announcement were actively infected, meaning more than 30% of the people included had already recovered. 

Thursday marked one-week since DCPH began announcing the number of people actively infected in each day's announcement. Right around 56.6% of the 878 newly infected locals confirmed since Aug. 27 were actively infected by the time county residents were notified. 

County health officials did not report any additional deaths attributable to COVID-19 Thursday, leaving the count at 101. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, added one such death to its report, which brought its total to 135. 

Nineteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Thursday live in Lewisville, 14 live in Denton and 13 live in unincorporated Denton County. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 3

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 10422 82 101
Argyle 46 0
Aubrey 68 0 1
Bartonville 26 0
Carrollton 1119 6 15
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 672 4 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 230 4 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 287 0 5
Denton 2014 14 30
DSSLC 99 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 605 8 1
Fort Worth 153 0
Frisco 398 2 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 6 0
Hickory Creek 48 1
Highland Village 124 1 3
Justin 38 0
Krugerville 10 1 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 133 1
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1644 19 17
Little Elm 545 1 5
Northlake 45 0 1
Oak Point 34 0
Pilot Point 96 2 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 24 0 1
Providence Village 61 0
Roanoke 83 0 1
Sanger 115 1
Shady Shores 31 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 115 3
Unincorporated 1359 13 6
10422 82 101

