Denton County Public Health confirmed another 82 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 Thursday.
That brings the countywide total to 10,422, of whom 1,808 were estimated to be actively infected Thursday afternoon.
Only 56 of the people included in Thursday's announcement were actively infected, meaning more than 30% of the people included had already recovered.
Thursday marked one-week since DCPH began announcing the number of people actively infected in each day's announcement. Right around 56.6% of the 878 newly infected locals confirmed since Aug. 27 were actively infected by the time county residents were notified.
County health officials did not report any additional deaths attributable to COVID-19 Thursday, leaving the count at 101. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, added one such death to its report, which brought its total to 135.
Nineteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Thursday live in Lewisville, 14 live in Denton and 13 live in unincorporated Denton County.