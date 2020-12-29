200630_drc_news_UNTTesting_12.jpg

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Fiona Scoggin/For the DRC

Another eight residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19 and another 832 people have tested positive for the virus, according to a Tuesday announcement by Denton County Public Health.

Confirmation of their deaths brought the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 206, according to DCPH.

The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 334 such deaths in the county by the same time Monday.

County health officials confirmed the following details about the eight locals included in Tuesday’s report:

  • A Carrollton man in his 40s
  • A man in his 70s from unincorporated Denton County
  • A man in his 50s from unincorporated Denton County
  • A man at least 80 years of age living at Cedar Crest Senior Living in Lewisville
  • A woman age 80 or older at Cedar Crest Senior Living in Lewisville
  • A woman in her 70s from The Colony
  • A Lewisville woman 80 or older
  • A woman in her 60s from unincorporated Denton County

As of Tuesday, men in Denton County made up an outsized portion of confirmed COVID-19 deaths when compared to the portion of locals who test positive for the coronavirus.

At the same time, only 14.1% of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by DCPH were people younger than 60.

Additional charts and graphs

About 77.6% of all inpatient capacity was in use in hospitals across Denton County on Tuesday, which was slightly higher than it has been recently, and 91.4% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied.

Also on Tuesday, DCPH confirmed another 832 local residents had tested positive for the virus.

Of those people, 122 live in Denton, 120 in unincorporated Denton County and 119 in Lewisville.

Tuesday’s announcement brought the cumulative, countywide total of locals confirmed infected with the virus to 38,094, of whom 12,502 were estimated to still be infected.

That represented the largest number of residents concurrently infected with the virus ever, reversing a three-day downward trend in the number of active infections.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 29

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 38,094 832 206 8
Argyle 174 2
Aubrey 227 3 1
Bartonville 83 1
Carrollton 3,736 79 21 1
Celina 70 3
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,379 62 10 1
Copper Canyon 59 0
Corinth 1,024 19 4
Cross Roads 69 3 1
Dallas 465 3 6
Denton 6,590 122 60
DSSLC 171 1 3
Dish 4 0
Double Oak 125 3
Flower Mound 2,758 70 4
Fort Worth 616 14
Frisco 1,948 55 17
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 51 0
Hickory Creek 228 3
Highland Village 597 13 5
Justin 329 2 5
Krugerville 66 3 1
Krum 287 3
Lake Dallas 400 9
Lakewood Village 16 0
Lewisville 5,572 119 32 3
Little Elm 1,979 41 7
Northlake 250 5 1
Oak Point 166 3
Pilot Point 232 3 6
Plano 81 1
Ponder 77 2
Prosper 120 2 1
Providence Village 295 20 1
Roanoke 446 19 1
Sanger 458 6
Shady Shores 126 2 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 559 16
Unincorporated 5,210 120 18 3

