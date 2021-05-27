Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,722 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
8 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Denton County
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 27, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,722 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|76,022
|63
|586
|8
|Argyle
|402
|0
|4
|Aubrey
|517
|0
|4
|Bartonville
|152
|0
|Carrollton
|6,973
|2
|55
|2
|Celina
|188
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,448
|3
|16
|2
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|3
|Corinth
|1,954
|2
|14
|Cross Roads
|140
|0
|2
|Dallas
|734
|0
|10
|Denton
|11,692
|3
|156
|2
|DSSLC
|219
|0
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|269
|1
|Flower Mound
|6,469
|6
|35
|1
|Fort Worth
|1,342
|0
|8
|Frisco
|4,897
|8
|38
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|115
|1
|Hickory Creek
|438
|0
|2
|Highland Village
|1,390
|2
|10
|Justin
|544
|0
|10
|Krugerville
|143
|0
|1
|Krum
|518
|2
|2
|Lake Dallas
|711
|1
|3
|Lakewood Village
|46
|0
|Lewisville
|10,437
|10
|88
|1
|Little Elm
|4,321
|8
|13
|New Fairview
|9
|0
|Northlake
|572
|0
|4
|Oak Point
|352
|0
|1
|Pilot Point
|463
|0
|14
|Plano
|211
|0
|11
|Ponder
|191
|0
|Prosper
|302
|1
|2
|Providence Village
|632
|2
|2
|Roanoke
|942
|0
|3
|Sanger
|792
|1
|7
|Shady Shores
|222
|0
|2
|Southlake
|50
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,143
|1
|5
|Unincorporated
|10,902
|9
|55
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Best in North Texas
Spotlight on Lake Dallas
Log In and Learn - Denton ISD Students issued laptops
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- A pandemic school year in the rearview for Denton County districts
- TWU is the newest university system in Texas
- No civil rights violations in Darius Tarver shooting, FBI says
- Island-themed Hawaiian Bros grill to open in Denton June 15
- Often overlooked this season, defending champ Argyle eager for region semifinal vs. Andrews
- Blotter: Woman wanted in Florida charged with aggravated assault in Denton
- Two Denton County families left devastated in wake of Sunday's fatal wreck
- UNT athletics department excelled academically in spring semester
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested on arson charges in two recent Denton fires
- Two children, one adult dead in head-on crash on U.S. 380 between Denton and Cross Roads
- Woman faces third arson charge in Monday blaze at Denton Sewing Center, her parents' business
- Blotter: Death of teenager at motel under investigation
- Denton sisters, Providence Village woman identified as Sunday crash victims
- Charges against former UNT assistant football coach Tate Wallis dismissed
- Holiday Lodge 'unlivable' after fire, fire marshal says
- 'Affordable apartments' coming to Denton unlikely to drive rental prices down, realtors say
- Denton Sewing Center building is a total loss after early-morning fire; business closed for now
- Denton’s 2026 W. Oak St. house tied to prominent names, businesses
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.