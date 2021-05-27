Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,722 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 27, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 76,022 63 586 8
Argyle 402 0 4
Aubrey 517 0 4
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,973 2 55 2
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,448 3 16 2
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,954 2 14
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 734 0 10
Denton 11,692 3 156 2
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 269 1
Flower Mound 6,469 6 35 1
Fort Worth 1,342 0 8
Frisco 4,897 8 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 1
Hickory Creek 438 0 2
Highland Village 1,390 2 10
Justin 544 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 518 2 2
Lake Dallas 711 1 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,437 10 88 1
Little Elm 4,321 8 13
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 572 0 4
Oak Point 352 0 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 0
Prosper 302 1 2
Providence Village 632 2 2
Roanoke 942 0 3
Sanger 792 1 7
Shady Shores 222 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,143 1 5
Unincorporated 10,902 9 55

