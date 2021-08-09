Vaccine clinic at ATC
People receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at Denton ISD's LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in May 2021, when shots were donated by a local doctor's office. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Public health officials confirmed Monday another 781 Denton County residents had been infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

That marked Denton County Public Health’s largest infection announcement on any day since Feb. 22, 2021.

Additionally, the number of people estimated to be actively infected rose Monday to 4,615. That’s the highest estimate in the county since April 8, 2021.

Just under 58% of Denton County residents at least 12 years of age were fully vaccinated by Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The same was true for less than 54% of the state’s population in the same demographic.

Nearly 46% of all new infected people confirmed Monday live in one of three parts of the county: 128 live in unincorporated Denton County, 121 live in Lewisville and 108 live in Denton.

All local school districts are still set to begin their respective school years fully in person over the next two weeks, with mask-wearing optional by state mandate, and the North Texas Fair and Rodeo is still scheduled to begin in Denton on Aug. 20.

Derrick Jackson, a spokesperson for Denton ISD, said there was no truth to rumors that school district officials might be planning to push back the first day of school from Thursday, Aug. 12.

He directed community members curious about district policies to Denton ISD’s health and safety protocols laid out on its website.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 9, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,615 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. 

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 81,621 781 633
Argyle 443 8 5
Aubrey 569 5 4
Bartonville 166 3 1
Carrollton 7,462 60 64
Celina 201 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,784 59 18
Copper Canyon 141 0 3
Corinth 2,106 21 15
Cross Roads 153 3 2
Dallas 776 4 10
Denton 12,550 108 164
DSSLC 223 0 4
Dish 16 0
Double Oak 290 2
Flower Mound 6,948 64 38
Fort Worth 1,442 19 8
Frisco 5,017 17 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 131 2
Hickory Creek 479 8 2
Highland Village 1,521 9 11
Justin 587 3 12
Krugerville 155 3 1
Krum 562 7 2
Lake Dallas 759 8 3
Lakewood Village 54 1
Lewisville 11,191 121 95
Little Elm 4,670 60 14
New Fairview 12 0
Northlake 626 8 4
Oak Point 383 4 1
Pilot Point 496 3 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 215 3
Prosper 323 2 2
Providence Village 691 9 2
Roanoke 1,017 5 3
Sanger 860 8 7
Shady Shores 240 2 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,235 14 5
Unincorporated 11,834 128 63

