Vaccines

A nurse removes a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot from a cooler during Spring Branch ISD's vaccination drive on March 16 in Houston.

 David J. Phillip/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,490 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 28, 2021

Location Current Cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 74,149 78 488
Argyle 391 2 2
Aubrey 498 0 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,765 8 46
Celina 182 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,365 3 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,899 0 13
Cross Roads 135 0 2
Dallas 726 2 10
Denton 11,381 13 132
Dish 15 0
DSSLC 218 0 3
Double Oak 263 0
Flower Mound 6,320 7 30
Fort Worth 1,305 1 5
Frisco 4,819 4 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 109 0
Hickory Creek 434 1 1
Highland Village 1,350 0 8
Justin 524 0 9
Krugerville 139 0 1
Krum 506 0 2
Lake Dallas 693 1 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,197 10 69
Little Elm 4,222 8 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 553 2 4
Oak Point 343 0
Pilot Point 458 0 13
Plano 211 0 10
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 296 0 2
Providence Village 622 1 1
Roanoke 913 0 2
Sanger 780 1 4
Shady Shores 215 0 2
Southlake 49 0
Trophy Club 1,117 0 1
Unincorporated 10,578 14 49

