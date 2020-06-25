20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

As of Thursday afternoon, 77 more Denton County residents were confirmed to have the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 2,494.

No new deaths attributable to the virus were reported by county health officials, leaving the current total at 37 across Denton County.

With 381 cases confirmed since Sunday, the county is on track to outpace the current record for a weekly total, which currently sits at 394 after this past week.

Denton added the most new patients with 14 announced by Denton County Public Health Thursday. Lewisville and unincorporated sections of the county added 12 and 11 respectively.

Aubrey and Carrollton each added eight, Flower Mound added six, Little Elm added five and Corinth added four.

Sections of Plano and Dallas in Denton County each gained two patients. Aubrey, part of Fort Worth in the county, Krum, Roanoke and Sanger each added one new patient.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 25

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 2494 37
Argyle 8
Aubrey 9 1
Bartonville 4
Carrollton 284 4
Celina 6
Coppell 2
The Colony 167 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 39
Cross Roads 3
Dallas 92 2
Denton 458 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 14
Flower Mound 101 1
Fort Worth 25
Frisco 113
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 5
Highland Village 21
Justin 4
Krum 20
Lake Dallas 35
Lewisville 461 8
Little Elm 129 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 5
Pilot Point 5
Plano 8
Ponder 4
Prosper 9 1
Providence Village 10
Roanoke 23
Sanger 21
Shady Shores 13 1
Trophy Club 22
Unincorporated 297 2

