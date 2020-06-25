As of Thursday afternoon, 77 more Denton County residents were confirmed to have the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 2,494.
No new deaths attributable to the virus were reported by county health officials, leaving the current total at 37 across Denton County.
With 381 cases confirmed since Sunday, the county is on track to outpace the current record for a weekly total, which currently sits at 394 after this past week.
Denton added the most new patients with 14 announced by Denton County Public Health Thursday. Lewisville and unincorporated sections of the county added 12 and 11 respectively.
Aubrey and Carrollton each added eight, Flower Mound added six, Little Elm added five and Corinth added four.
Sections of Plano and Dallas in Denton County each gained two patients. Aubrey, part of Fort Worth in the county, Krum, Roanoke and Sanger each added one new patient.