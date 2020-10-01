AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y.

 Associated Press

County health officials Thursday confirmed another 77 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That announcement brought the cumulative total in the county to 12,319 infected people, of whom 1,613 were estimated to still be infected Thursday afternoon.

Ten of the newly infected locals live in Denton and nine live in Lewisville. Eight live in each of the following: Carrollton, Frisco and unincorporated Denton County.

County public schools reported six more students tested positive for the virus by Wednesday’s reporting period, five of whom are Denton ISD students. Two attend Ryan High School, two take classes at Providence Elementary and the fifth attends Hodge Elementary.

No public school staffers were reported infected Wednesday.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 1

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 12319 77 109
Argyle 53 2
Aubrey 76 0 1
Bartonville 33 0
Carrollton 1324 8 16
Celina 18 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 790 5 4
Copper Canyon 18 0
Corinth 274 0 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 307 0 6
Denton 2360 10 34
DSSLC 117 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 34 0
Flower Mound 720 5 1
Fort Worth 176 0
Frisco 515 8 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 13 0
Hickory Creek 60 1
Highland Village 153 2 3
Justin 45 1
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1930 9 17
Little Elm 649 4 5
Northlake 50 0 1
Oak Point 49 3
Pilot Point 115 2 1
Plano 36 1
Ponder 17 1
Prosper 34 5 1
Providence Village 71 0
Roanoke 117 1 1
Sanger 139 0
Shady Shores 34 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 130 1
Unincorporated 1600 8 8

