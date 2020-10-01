County health officials Thursday confirmed another 77 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That announcement brought the cumulative total in the county to 12,319 infected people, of whom 1,613 were estimated to still be infected Thursday afternoon.
Ten of the newly infected locals live in Denton and nine live in Lewisville. Eight live in each of the following: Carrollton, Frisco and unincorporated Denton County.
County public schools reported six more students tested positive for the virus by Wednesday’s reporting period, five of whom are Denton ISD students. Two attend Ryan High School, two take classes at Providence Elementary and the fifth attends Hodge Elementary.
No public school staffers were reported infected Wednesday.