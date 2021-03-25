Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 7,481 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 25, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 71,388 74 462
Argyle 377 0 2
Aubrey 463 0 1
Bartonville 145 1
Carrollton 6,510 10 46
Celina 170 0
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,227 2 13
Copper Canyon 131 0
Corinth 1,840 3 13
Cross Roads 130 0 2
Dallas 705 0 9
Denton 11,029 11 126
DSSLC 218 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 243 2
Flower Mound 6,027 8 28
Fort Worth 1,262 2 5
Frisco 4,603 6 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 99 0
Hickory Creek 417 0 1
Highland Village 1,289 3 8
Justin 514 0 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 491 1 2
Lake Dallas 674 0 1
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,820 10 65
Little Elm 4,064 3 12
New Fairview 8 0
Northlake 525 0 3
Oak Point 334 0
Pilot Point 448 0 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 187 0
Prosper 284 0 2
Providence Village 590 2 1
Roanoke 883 1 2
Sanger 753 0 2
Shady Shores 206 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,085 0 1
Unincorporated 10,165 9 44

