SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,102 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 14, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 76,553 74 604
Argyle 403 0 5
Aubrey 523 0 4
Bartonville 152 0 1
Carrollton 7,020 2 59
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,489 4 17
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,970 3 14
Cross Roads 141 1 2
Dallas 740 0 10
Denton 11,765 13 158
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 270 0
Flower Mound 6,512 4 36
Fort Worth 1,352 3 8
Frisco 4,915 6 39
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 445 1 2
Highland Village 1,403 2 10
Justin 549 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 528 0 2
Lake Dallas 719 3 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,505 9 90
Little Elm 4,346 5 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 574 0 4
Oak Point 357 1 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 0
Prosper 303 0 2
Providence Village 640 2 2
Roanoke 948 3 3
Sanger 802 1 7
Shady Shores 222 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,153 1 5
Unincorporated 10,990 10 59

