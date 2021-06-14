Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,102 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
74 additional Denton County residents test positive for coronavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 14, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,102 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|76,553
|74
|604
|Argyle
|403
|0
|5
|Aubrey
|523
|0
|4
|Bartonville
|152
|0
|1
|Carrollton
|7,020
|2
|59
|Celina
|188
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,489
|4
|17
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|3
|Corinth
|1,970
|3
|14
|Cross Roads
|141
|1
|2
|Dallas
|740
|0
|10
|Denton
|11,765
|13
|158
|DSSLC
|219
|0
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|270
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,512
|4
|36
|Fort Worth
|1,352
|3
|8
|Frisco
|4,915
|6
|39
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|115
|0
|Hickory Creek
|445
|1
|2
|Highland Village
|1,403
|2
|10
|Justin
|549
|0
|10
|Krugerville
|143
|0
|1
|Krum
|528
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|719
|3
|3
|Lakewood Village
|46
|0
|Lewisville
|10,505
|9
|90
|Little Elm
|4,346
|5
|14
|New Fairview
|11
|0
|Northlake
|574
|0
|4
|Oak Point
|357
|1
|1
|Pilot Point
|463
|0
|14
|Plano
|211
|0
|11
|Ponder
|191
|0
|Prosper
|303
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|640
|2
|2
|Roanoke
|948
|3
|3
|Sanger
|802
|1
|7
|Shady Shores
|222
|0
|2
|Southlake
|50
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,153
|1
|5
|Unincorporated
|10,990
|10
|59
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Best in North Texas
Spotlight on Lake Dallas
Log In and Learn - Denton ISD Students issued laptops
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Fourth of July fireworks at Apogee Stadium canceled for second year
- 'I think it's something needed': UIL to consider adopting shot clock in meeting on Tuesday
- Sanger's Zach Shepard named to 4A all-state team
- Blotter: No update on condition of stabbing victim from Sunday
- ERCOT, Denton officials urge conservation to avoid blackouts
- Flags or not? Denton City Council to revisit flying them for Pride Month, Juneteenth
- How Lake Dallas could have the next Denton County growth surge
- 74 additional Denton County residents test positive for coronavirus
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Guyer High teacher pleads guilty Thursday after 2019 arrest
- H-E-B still not ready to commit to Denton storefront
- Ex-Tarrant deputy accused of killing Denton girlfriend out on lowered bail
- Rare sight on interstate, but alligators are native to Denton County
- Dillas Quesadillas to officially open Denton location this week
- Pedestrian killed by train in Denton; identity of woman not yet released
- Denton ISD approves pay raises for thousands of employees
- On tour in Denton, O'Rourke talks voter suppression: Threat to democracy 'requires all we got from all of us'
- Two passengers had minor injuries in Denton plane crash
- Time for 'dangerous' substation on Bonnie Brae to be razed, officials say
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.