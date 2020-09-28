Seventy-three more Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Monday afternoon.
Their test results bring the countywide total to 12,058, of whom 1,548 people were estimated to still be infected Monday.
Twelve of the newly infected locals live in unincorporated Denton County, 11 live in Frisco, 10 live in Carrollton and eight live in Denton, one of whom is a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center.
Public schools in Denton County reported two students and one staffer had tested positive for the virus Friday.
One student attends Aubrey Middle School, and the other attends Denton High School. The staffer works at Argyle West Elementary School, according to the dashboard maintained by Denton County Public Health.
Overall, nine school staffers and five students tested positive for the virus this past week.
County health officials did not report any further deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, leaving the confirmed total at 109. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 152 such deaths by Sunday afternoon.
“Fatality data comes from death certificates and may include both confirmed and probable cases,” according to the state department’s website.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson has been clear that county officials only report confirmed deaths, which leads to delayed public disclosure.