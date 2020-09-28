Health care workers in Florida

Health care workers help each other with their personal protective equipment at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site July 5 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Wilfredo Lee/AP file photo

Seventy-three more Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Monday afternoon.

Their test results bring the countywide total to 12,058, of whom 1,548 people were estimated to still be infected Monday.

Twelve of the newly infected locals live in unincorporated Denton County, 11 live in Frisco, 10 live in Carrollton and eight live in Denton, one of whom is a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Public schools in Denton County reported two students and one staffer had tested positive for the virus Friday.

One student attends Aubrey Middle School, and the other attends Denton High School. The staffer works at Argyle West Elementary School, according to the dashboard maintained by Denton County Public Health.

Overall, nine school staffers and five students tested positive for the virus this past week.

County health officials did not report any further deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, leaving the confirmed total at 109. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 152 such deaths by Sunday afternoon.

“Fatality data comes from death certificates and may include both confirmed and probable cases,” according to the state department’s website.

DCPH Director Matt Richardson has been clear that county officials only report confirmed deaths, which leads to delayed public disclosure.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus numbers in Denton County as of Sept. 28

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 12,058 73 109
Argyle 51 1
Aubrey 73 0 1
Bartonville 33 1
Carrollton 1,299 10 16
Celina 16 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 772 3 4
Copper Canyon 18 0
Corinth 273 2 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 307 1 6
Denton 2,318 7 34
DSSLC 110 1 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 33 0
Flower Mound 704 1 1
Fort Worth 176 2
Frisco 492 11 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 13 0
Hickory Creek 57 1
Highland Village 146 0 3
Justin 42 0
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,890 8 17
Little Elm 633 5 5
Northlake 49 0 1
Oak Point 46 0
Pilot Point 113 2 1
Plano 34 0
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 29 0 1
Providence Village 69 0
Roanoke 112 2 1
Sanger 137 1
Shady Shores 34 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 129 2
Unincorporated 1,572 12 8

