Another 716 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus and had those results conveyed to Denton County Public Health by Wednesday afternoon.
That shattered the previous record of 589 set just two days prior, making it the widest margin the record had been broken by so far.
It also marked the fifth time the record had been broken in December alone, and DCPH had reported cases on only eight days of the month by Wednesday.
The announcement came one day shy of the two-week mark after Thanksgiving Day.
A spokesperson for Denton County Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
While it was too early to say conclusively, it typically takes public health officials two weeks after an infection to confirm a person has the virus and add it them to official reports.
It took Denton County nearly nine weeks to confirm its first 1,000 infections since March. Now, the county surpasses that milestone every two days based on the average from December alone.
Of the newly infected locals included in Wednesday's report, 113 live in Denton, 107 live in Lewisville, 84 live in unincorporated Denton County, 66 live in Carrollton and 61 live in The Colony.
DCPH had confirmed a total of 27,897 locals had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday afternoon, of whom 7,786 were estimated to still be infected.
Only eight of the county's 90 staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied by then, and 77.3% of the county's total hospital inpatient capacity was filled, putting both categories into the red zone by DCPH's reckoning.
Only 19.4% of Denton County schools participated in DCPH's voluntary, public-facing portal Tuesday.
Public school officials Tuesday confirmed another 13 students and six staffers had tested positive for the virus. DCPH also retroactively added seven student cases and one staff case to totals reported Monday, raising the daily totals to 23 and 12 respectively.
Those included in Tuesday's reports attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Wilson Elementary
- One student at McMath Middle
- One student and one staffer at Crownover Middle
- Three students at W.S. Ryan Elementary
- Two students at Myers Middle
- One staffer at Pecan Creek Elementary
Argyle ISD
- One student at Argyle Middle
- One staffer at Argyle High
- One staffer at Argyle Intermediate
Aubrey ISD
- One student at Aubrey High
Lake Dallas ISD
- Two students at Lake Dallas High
- One student at Lake Dallas Elementary
Sanger ISD
- One staffer at Sanger Middle
- One staffer at Butterfield Elementary