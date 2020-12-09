AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab

 HOGP via Associated Press

Another 716 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus and had those results conveyed to Denton County Public Health by Wednesday afternoon. 

That shattered the previous record of 589 set just two days prior, making it the widest margin the record had been broken by so far. 

It also marked the fifth time the record had been broken in December alone, and DCPH had reported cases on only eight days of the month by Wednesday. 

The announcement came one day shy of the two-week mark after Thanksgiving Day.

A spokesperson for Denton County Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. 

While it was too early to say conclusively, it typically takes public health officials two weeks after an infection to confirm a person has the virus and add it them to official reports. 

It took Denton County nearly nine weeks to confirm its first 1,000 infections since March. Now, the county surpasses that milestone every two days based on the average from December alone. 

Of the newly infected locals included in Wednesday's report, 113 live in Denton, 107 live in Lewisville, 84 live in unincorporated Denton County, 66 live in Carrollton and 61 live in The Colony. 

Additional charts and graphs

DCPH had confirmed a total of 27,897 locals had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday afternoon, of whom 7,786 were estimated to still be infected. 

Only eight of the county's 90 staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied by then, and 77.3% of the county's total hospital inpatient capacity was filled, putting both categories into the red zone by DCPH's reckoning. 

Only 19.4% of Denton County schools participated in DCPH's voluntary, public-facing portal Tuesday.

Public school officials Tuesday confirmed another 13 students and six staffers had tested positive for the virus. DCPH also retroactively added seven student cases and one staff case to totals reported Monday, raising the daily totals to 23 and 12 respectively. 

Those included in Tuesday's reports attend or work at the following campuses: 

Denton ISD

  • One student at Wilson Elementary 
  • One student at McMath Middle
  • One student and one staffer at Crownover Middle
  • Three students at W.S. Ryan Elementary
  • Two students at Myers Middle
  • One staffer at Pecan Creek Elementary 

Argyle ISD

  • One student at Argyle Middle
  • One staffer at Argyle High
  • One staffer at Argyle Intermediate 

Aubrey ISD

  • One student at Aubrey High

Lake Dallas ISD

  • Two students at Lake Dallas High
  • One student at Lake Dallas Elementary 

Sanger ISD

  • One staffer at Sanger Middle
  • One staffer at Butterfield Elementary 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 9

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 27,897 716 161
Argyle 128 3
Aubrey 164 2 1
Bartonville 67 2
Carrollton 2,740 66 19
Celina 42 1
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,743 61 8
Copper Canyon 41 0
Corinth 731 32 3
Cross Roads 50 2 1
Dallas 419 6 6
Denton 4,972 113 44
DSSLC 170 0 2
Dish 3 0
Double Oak 93 1
Flower Mound 1,843 56 2
Fort Worth 421 15
Frisco 1,536 22 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 38 0
Hickory Creek 164 14
Highland Village 406 14 4
Justin 254 9 4
Krugerville 40 2 1
Krum 210 6
Lake Dallas 291 11
Lakewood Village 12 0
Lewisville 4,078 107 22
Little Elm 1,418 32 6
Northlake 143 5 1
Oak Point 124 5
Pilot Point 201 2 5
Plano 69 1
Ponder 51 0
Prosper 98 1 1
Providence Village 179 7
Roanoke 289 7 1
Sanger 321 8
Shady Shores 80 2 1
Southlake 23 2
Trophy Club 373 15
Unincorporated 3,856 84 13

