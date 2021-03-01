DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park
People line up in the cars for Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,967 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 1

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 64,697 703 407
Argyle 338 4 2
Aubrey 421 5 1
Bartonville 131 1
Carrollton 6,015 55 40
Celina 152 2
Coppell 19 1
The Colony 3,878 25 12
Copper Canyon 116 0
Corinth 1,715 8 12
Cross Roads 115 0 2
Dallas 642 9 9
Denton 10,199 87 107
DSSLC 217 0 3
Dish 10 0
Double Oak 214 4
Flower Mound 5,476 47 26
Fort Worth 1,114 13 2
Frisco 3,869 79 33
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 88 3
Hickory Creek 388 3 1
Highland Village 1,176 5 8
Justin 465 3 8
Krugerville 122 0 1
Krum 451 3 1
Lake Dallas 635 5
Lakewood Village 38 1
Lewisville 9,017 112 61
Little Elm 3,637 58 11
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 469 2 2
Oak Point 293 5
Pilot Point 400 2 9
Plano 196 1 8
Ponder 166 3
Prosper 230 5 2
Providence Village 526 6 1
Roanoke 783 10 1
Sanger 698 6
Shady Shores 197 0 2
Southlake 44 1
Trophy Club 982 13 1
Unincorporated 9,042 116 41

