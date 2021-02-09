20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG
Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,761 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 9, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,761 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 57,919 680 348
Argyle 292 7 2
Aubrey 373 8 1
Bartonville 118 4
Carrollton 5,508 28 34
Celina 140 0
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,542 31 11
Copper Canyon 99 1
Corinth 1,520 20 10
Cross Roads 102 1 2
Dallas 594 5 7
Denton 9,353 101 85
DSSLC 215 0 3
DISH 8 0
Double Oak 189 2
Flower Mound 4,772 76 24
Fort Worth 964 11 1
Frisco 3,357 46 28
Hackberry 6 0
Hebron 81 0
Hickory Creek 344 3 1
Highland Village 1,024 20 7
Justin 427 5 7
Krugerville 106 3 1
Krum 409 2 1
Lake Dallas 569 8
Lakewood Village 31 1
Lewisville 8,168 70 54
Little Elm 3,169 31 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 412 3 2
Oak Point 250 5
Pilot Point 348 6 8
Plano 185 1 8
Ponder 136 2
Prosper 207 5 2
Providence Village 455 11 1
Roanoke 694 10 1
Sanger 657 9
Shady Shores 176 3 1
Southlake 40 0
Trophy Club 883 7 1
Unincorporated 7,975 134 35

