County health officials confirmed another 68 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Wednesday afternoon.
Those test results bring the official countywide tally to 11,770 infected residents, of whom 1,507 were estimated to still be infected Wednesday.
Denton County Public Health’s online dashboard also showed four public school students confirmed they had the virus Tuesday.
Three of those were Denton ISD students. One attends Alexander Elementary School, another Guyer High School and the third attends Meyers Middle School.
The fourth student is from Lake Dallas High School.
DCPH only publicly reports students who take classes in-person in its online absenteeism dashboard. As of Wednesday, only 20.1% of schools in the county were participating in the dashboard.
Fourteen of the newly infected local residents live in Lewisville, 12 live in Denton, 11 live in unincorporated Denton County and nine live in Carrollton.