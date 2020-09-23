SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

County health officials confirmed another 68 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Wednesday afternoon.

Those test results bring the official countywide tally to 11,770 infected residents, of whom 1,507 were estimated to still be infected Wednesday.

Denton County Public Health’s online dashboard also showed four public school students confirmed they had the virus Tuesday.

Three of those were Denton ISD students. One attends Alexander Elementary School, another Guyer High School and the third attends Meyers Middle School.

The fourth student is from Lake Dallas High School.

DCPH only publicly reports students who take classes in-person in its online absenteeism dashboard. As of Wednesday, only 20.1% of schools in the county were participating in the dashboard.

Fourteen of the newly infected local residents live in Lewisville, 12 live in Denton, 11 live in unincorporated Denton County and nine live in Carrollton.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 23

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11,770 68 109
Argyle 50 0
Aubrey 72 0 1
Bartonville 32 0
Carrollton 1,271 9 16
Celina 15 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 758 3 4
Copper Canyon 17 0
Corinth 266 5 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 306 2 6
Denton 2,262 12 34
DSSLC 101 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 33 0
Flower Mound 687 2 1
Fort Worth 173 1
Frisco 471 2 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 11 0
Hickory Creek 53 1
Highland Village 144 0 3
Justin 41 0
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 2
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,851 14 17
Little Elm 612 1 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 45 0
Pilot Point 107 0 1
Plano 33 0
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 27 0 1
Providence Village 69 0
Roanoke 107 2 1
Sanger 134 0
Shady Shores 34 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 126 0
Unincorporated 1,537 11 8

