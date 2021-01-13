Another 650 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus by Wednesday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
Eighty-nine of those people live in unincorporated Denton County, 86 in Lewisville, 79 in Denton and 76 in Carrollton.
That announcement raised the cumulative total to 44,808 infected Denton County residents, of whom 13,580 were estimated to still be infected.
At that time, 93.5% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied in Denton County, and county hospitals were at 74.8% of total inpatient capacity.
Denton County public schools officials confirmed another 19 students and 12 staffers had tested positive for the virus by Tuesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Evers Park Elementary
- One student at Houston Elementary
- Two students at Denton High
- One student and two staffers at Ryan High
- One student at Strickland Middle
- Three students and one staffer at Crownover Middle
- Three students at Guyer High
- One student and two staffers at Navo Middle
- One student at Hawk Elementary
- One student at Newton Rayzor Elementary
- One student and one staffer at Rivera Elementary
- One student at the Gonzalez School for Young Children
- Two staffers at Pecan Creek Elementary
Argyle ISD
- One student and two staffers at Hilltop Elementary
- One student at Argyle West Elementary
Aubrey ISD
- One staffer at Aubrey High
Sanger ISD
- One staffer at Sanger Middle