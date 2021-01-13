Virus Outbreak

An electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, in orange. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Another 650 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus by Wednesday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.

Eighty-nine of those people live in unincorporated Denton County, 86 in Lewisville, 79 in Denton and 76 in Carrollton. 

That announcement raised the cumulative total to 44,808 infected Denton County residents, of whom 13,580 were estimated to still be infected. 

At that time, 93.5% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied in Denton County, and county hospitals were at 74.8% of total inpatient capacity. 

Denton County public schools officials confirmed another 19 students and 12 staffers had tested positive for the virus by Tuesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses: 

Denton ISD

  • One student at Evers Park Elementary 
  • One student at Houston Elementary 
  • Two students at Denton High
  • One student and two staffers at Ryan High
  • One student at Strickland Middle
  • Three students and one staffer at Crownover Middle
  • Three students at Guyer High
  • One student and two staffers at Navo Middle
  • One student at Hawk Elementary
  • One student at Newton Rayzor Elementary
  • One student and one staffer at Rivera Elementary 
  • One student at the Gonzalez School for Young Children
  • Two staffers at Pecan Creek Elementary

Argyle ISD

  • One student and two staffers at Hilltop Elementary 
  • One student at Argyle West Elementary 

Aubrey ISD

  • One staffer at Aubrey High

Sanger ISD

  • One staffer at Sanger Middle

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 13

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 44,808 650 237
Argyle 203 5
Aubrey 277 2 1
Bartonville 91 0
Carrollton 4,418 76 22
Celina 99 1
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,845 43 9
Copper Canyon 65 0
Corinth 1,173 12 5
Cross Roads 80 2 2
Dallas 497 6 7
Denton 7,471 79 66
DSSLC 193 0 3
Dish 4 0
Double Oak 150 2
Flower Mound 3,403 63 7
Fort Worth 712 19
Frisco 2,444 49 19
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 58 2
Hickory Creek 270 4
Highland Village 751 9 6
Justin 362 1 5
Krugerville 82 1 1
Krum 328 3
Lake Dallas 455 4
Lakewood Village 22 0
Lewisville 6,415 86 44
Little Elm 2,380 46 7
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 307 6 1
Oak Point 196 2
Pilot Point 267 2 6
Plano 167 1 1
Ponder 93 3
Prosper 143 3 1
Providence Village 349 5 1
Roanoke 541 7 1
Sanger 512 5
Shady Shores 143 1 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 690 11
Unincorporated 6,097 89 21

