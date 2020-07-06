Just over 40% of the 65 new COVID-19 patients confirmed Monday in Denton County were people in their 20s.
The age group has seen the largest increase over recent weeks, accounting for a quarter of all confirmed cases in the county.
In fact, 20-somethings outpace the second-highest age group, residents in their 30s, by 167 cases.
As of Monday afternoon, county residents were two days away from potentially breaking the record for the longest span without a COVID-19-related death since the first death was reported on March 26. So far, 37 county residents have been killed by the disease.
The county saw its second-highest number of tests this past week with 5,587 conducted. Of those, 10.4% were positive. That's a slight improvement over the previous week, which ended on June 27.
Denton added the most new patients Monday, with 16 confirmed by Denton County Public Health. Lewisville added 13 patients, and The Colony added nine.
Carrollton and unincorporated sections of Denton County added five patients each, and Flower Mound saw four additions.
Frisco, Little Elm and Sanger each saw an increase of three patients living in the county. Highland Village added two patients. Fort Worth and Roanoke each added one patient living in the county to their rosters.