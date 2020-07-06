Just over 40% of the 65 new COVID-19 patients confirmed Monday in Denton County were people in their 20s. 

The age group has seen the largest increase over recent weeks, accounting for a quarter of all confirmed cases in the county.

In fact, 20-somethings outpace the second-highest age group, residents in their 30s, by 167 cases.

As of Monday afternoon, county residents were two days away from potentially breaking the record for the longest span without a COVID-19-related death since the first death was reported on March 26. So far, 37 county residents have been killed by the disease. 

The county saw its second-highest number of tests this past week with 5,587 conducted. Of those, 10.4% were positive. That's a slight improvement over the previous week, which ended on June 27. 

Denton added the most new patients Monday, with 16 confirmed by Denton County Public Health. Lewisville added 13 patients, and The Colony added nine.

Carrollton and unincorporated sections of Denton County added five patients each, and Flower Mound saw four additions. 

Frisco, Little Elm and Sanger each saw an increase of three patients living in the county. Highland Village added two patients. Fort Worth and Roanoke each added one patient living in the county to their rosters. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 6

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 3403 37
Argyle 16
Aubrey 17 1
Bartonville 5
Carrollton 358 4
Celina 6
Coppell 2
The Colony 237 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 60
Cross Roads 5
Dallas 105 2
Denton 674 12
DSSLC 65 1
Double Oak 15
Flower Mound 160 1
Fort Worth 37
Frisco 161
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 9
Highland Village 27
Justin 7
Krum 25
Lake Dallas 48
Lewisville 597 8
Little Elm 170 1
Northlake 14
Oak Point 6
Pilot Point 13
Plano 13
Ponder 4
Prosper 11 1
Providence Village 11
Roanoke 29
Sanger 27
Shady Shores 14 1
Trophy Club 31
Unincorporated 415 2

Tags

Recommended for you