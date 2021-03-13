Vaccine syringes

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a vaccination site in Long Beach, Calif., on March 5.  

 Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,143 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Saturday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 12, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 69,633 326 431
Argyle 366 4 2
Aubrey 446 5 1
Bartonville 143 3
Carrollton 6,386 15 41
Celina 165 2
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,125 9 12
Copper Canyon 123 0
Corinth 1,813 8 12
Cross Roads 129 0 2
Dallas 688 6 9
Denton 10,794 21 117
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 236 2
Flower Mound 5,897 35 26
Fort Worth 1,210 7 5
Frisco 4,345 19 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 97 0
Hickory Creek 411 2 1
Highland Village 1,262 6 8
Justin 494 5 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 480 1 2
Lake Dallas 669 2
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,656 40 62
Little Elm 3,940 16 12
New Fairview 6 0
Northlake 513 2 3
Oak Point 325 4
Pilot Point 442 2 9
Plano 202 0 8
Ponder 181 1
Prosper 268 3 2
Providence Village 582 7 1
Roanoke 860 3 2
Sanger 739 1
Shady Shores 204 1 2
Southlake 46 0
Trophy Club 1,065 13 1
Unincorporated 9,891 81 41

