Rolling day average
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,991 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 27

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 51,857 645 308
Argyle 241 5 1
Aubrey 329 4 1
Bartonville 104 0
Carrollton 5,050 47 32
Celina 124 3
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,216 34 11
Copper Canyon 85 2
Corinth 1,362 12 9
Cross Roads 90 1 2
Dallas 534 7 7
Denton 8,465 79 80
DSSLC 208 0 3
Dish 5 0
Double Oak 167 3
Flower Mound 4,065 58 14
Fort Worth 836 9 1
Frisco 2,881 56 24
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 75 1
Hickory Creek 305 2
Highland Village 890 17 6
Justin 406 6 5
Krugerville 96 2 1
Krum 363 10 1
Lake Dallas 523 6
Lakewood Village 27 0
Lewisville 7,436 83 50
Little Elm 2,876 47 10
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 377 7 2
Oak Point 226 3
Pilot Point 318 6 7
Plano 173 0 8
Ponder 113 3
Prosper 163 3 1
Providence Village 407 5 1
Roanoke 619 4 1
Sanger 584 8
Shady Shores 161 1 1
Southlake 38 0
Trophy Club 806 13
Unincorporated 7,088 98 29

