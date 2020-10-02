Denton County Public Health Friday confirmed an additional 64 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 12,383 confirmed infections.
An estimated 1,613 of those people were still infected Friday afternoon.
Eleven of the newly infected locals live in Carrollton and nine live in Denton.
County health officials have not confirmed an additional death attributable to COVID-19 since Sept. 22, leaving the tally at 109. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had confirmed 153 such deaths in the county by Thursday evening.
Denton ISD reported one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary School tested positive for the virus Thursday. No other public school student or staff infections were reported in the county Thursday, but only 19.4% of schools participated in the voluntary reporting dashboard.