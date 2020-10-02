AP_20190654715942.jpg

Shania Dod opens a test kit to collect a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site.

 David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Denton County Public Health Friday confirmed an additional 64 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 12,383 confirmed infections.

An estimated 1,613 of those people were still infected Friday afternoon.

Eleven of the newly infected locals live in Carrollton and nine live in Denton.

County health officials have not confirmed an additional death attributable to COVID-19 since Sept. 22, leaving the tally at 109. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had confirmed 153 such deaths in the county by Thursday evening.

Denton ISD reported one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary School tested positive for the virus Thursday. No other public school student or staff infections were reported in the county Thursday, but only 19.4% of schools participated in the voluntary reporting dashboard.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 2

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 12383 64 109
Argyle 54 1
Aubrey 76 0 1
Bartonville 34 1
Carrollton 1335 11 16
Celina 18 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 797 7 4
Copper Canyon 18 0
Corinth 274 0 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 307 0 6
Denton 2369 9 34
DSSLC 117 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 34 0
Flower Mound 721 1 1
Fort Worth 178 2
Frisco 519 4 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 13 0
Hickory Creek 60 0
Highland Village 154 1 3
Justin 46 1
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1936 6 17
Little Elm 653 4 5
Northlake 50 0 1
Oak Point 49 0
Pilot Point 115 0 1
Plano 36 0
Ponder 17 0
Prosper 34 0 1
Providence Village 74 3
Roanoke 119 2 1
Sanger 140 1
Shady Shores 34 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 134 4
Unincorporated 1606 6 8

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!