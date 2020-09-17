20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Public Health announced 62 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

This is the lowest daily case count this week. Denton added 12 new cases, while Little Elm and unincorporated portions of Denton County added 9 cases each.

The county also reported 62 newly recovered cases, bringing the recovery total to 9,736. That leaves 1,539 active cases with 105 of 292 ventilators in use across hospitals in the county.

In area schools, parents reported one student at Cross Oaks Elementary and one student at Lake Dallas Middle School have tested positive. Two Denton ISD staff members have also tested positive for the virus, one at Rodriguez Middle School and one at Bettye Myers Middle School.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 17

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11,382 65 107
Argyle 49 0
Aubrey 71 0 1
Bartonville 30 2
Carrollton 1,237 7 16
Celina 15 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 736 6 4
Copper Canyon 16 0
Corinth 257 4 2
Cross Roads 11 0
Dallas 296 1 6
Denton 2,198 12 33
Dish 1 0
DSSLC 101 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 659 2 1
Fort Worth 163 0
Frisco 441 5 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 11 0
Hickory Creek 51 1
Highland Village 140 0 3
Justin 40 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 66 0
Lake Dallas 143 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,791 5 17
Little Elm 599 9 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 42 1
Pilot Point 104 0 1
Plano 31 0
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 27 0 1
Providence Village 66 0
Roanoke 100 1 1
Sanger 125 0
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 123 0
Unincorporated 1,483 9 7

