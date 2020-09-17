Denton County Public Health announced 62 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
This is the lowest daily case count this week. Denton added 12 new cases, while Little Elm and unincorporated portions of Denton County added 9 cases each.
The county also reported 62 newly recovered cases, bringing the recovery total to 9,736. That leaves 1,539 active cases with 105 of 292 ventilators in use across hospitals in the county.
In area schools, parents reported one student at Cross Oaks Elementary and one student at Lake Dallas Middle School have tested positive. Two Denton ISD staff members have also tested positive for the virus, one at Rodriguez Middle School and one at Bettye Myers Middle School.